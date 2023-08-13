Aldergrove artist Kate Major is one of nine showing work in an outdoor exhibition at Langley City;s Douglas Park until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Open air art show underway in Langley City’s Douglas Park

On till 5 p.m. Sunday

An open-air art show hosted by Langley Arts Council is underway until 5 p.m. at Douglas Park in Langley City.

It’s the first outdoor show to be held by the council.

Nine local artists are taking part and there is also live music.

