Vegan book fundariser for Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary

A vegan storybook for kids is raising funds for Aldergrove’s Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary.

Caroline Drew is the author of five different vegan storybooks for kids, each one is to educate people on different things to eat and drink that doesn’t cause pain to animals.

These books include Roxi the rescues dog helps the bunnies, Roxi the rescue dog helps the tigers, Roxi the rescue dog helps the chickens, Roxi the rescue dog helps the elephants and the newest one Roxi the rescue dog helps the cows.

“I start by doing research, I find the most horrendous facts about ways animals are used in the farm and how they are treated and I try to create something educational for kids and even adults to get the message across that there are other options,” said Drew.

Drew travelled to Thailand two years ago, after releasing her book called Roxi the rescue dog helps the elephants, during her research she discovered elephants love bananas.

While she was volunteering at the elephant sanctuary, she was also selling the books. Drew sold enough books to buy four tonnes of bananas for the elephants to devour.

“I like to raise money for awesome things, the elephant sanctuary got me thinking about a local animal sanctuary I could raise funds for,” added Drew.

Which, is when Drew came across Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary in Aldergrove.

Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary rescues abandoned and abused farm animals and gives them a loving home. The four-acre volunteer- run farm has more than 70 animals, from donkeys to chickens, they have them all.

Drew visited the cows at the sanctuary for World Animal Day on Oct. 4.

Roxi the rescue dog helps the cows, is the book directed towards Happy Herd Farm. The book is based on dairy cow awareness.

“Scooter is a male cow at the sanctuary, that was discarded by another farm because he is a byproduct which, means he isn’t needed the way women cows are needed,” said Drew.

The book raises awareness on animal welfare and what cows go through to provide milk and other food products.

Each book sells for $12, 10 per cent of those proceeds will go towards buying hay for the Happy Herd Farm.

Drew has also started a fundraiser, called books and bails which, costs $20, for a book and a hay bail for the farm.

People can buy a book and bail at the Planted Expo, in Vancouver on Nov. 20, where Drew will be set up as an expediter.

Additionally, books can be found on amazon, in local book stores or people can email directly.

