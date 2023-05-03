Louis Salvino, who worked 33 years for Watkin Motors and 29th St. Auto Shine, gives tips to Janis Lauman, Carol Schroeder, Anne Clarke, and Sue Ulmer in the art of car washing for Grannies à Gogo car wash, Sat, May 6.”

Louis Salvino, who worked 33 years for Watkin Motors and 29th St. Auto Shine, gives tips to Janis Lauman, Carol Schroeder, Anne Clarke, and Sue Ulmer in the art of car washing for Grannies à Gogo car wash, Sat, May 6.”

Vernon Grannies ready to get dirty sudsing up support

Car wash raising funds for Gogos

This Saturday’s forecast includes a chance of bubbles, as some grannies are readying to host a car wash.

Grannies à Gogo, sponsored by Watkins Motors, will shine up your vehicle for $15. All proceeds will go toward South African Gogos (which means ‘grandmothers’ in Zulu), who care for their AIDS-orphaned grandchildren.

Energetic grannies will hand-wash your car to a sparkling shine.

Tables of baked goods, preserves, and handicrafts will also be available.

Grannies à Gogo are looking for dirty cars to come clean to support disadvantaged Gogos.

The fundraising event will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Autoplex behind Watkin Motors, at 4607 – 29th St.

READ MORE: What’s happening around the North Okanagan

READ MORE: Spring signals 90-year-old orchard opening in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraisingSeniorsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
61st Langley Walk takes place Sunday at Douglas Park
Next story
Credo Christian High School students raising funds for youth hub

Just Posted

A member of the RCMP’s ERT team talks on the phone after an officer’s vehicle crashed into a dump truck on Highway 1 en route to a weapons call in Chilliwack on May 3, 2023. (Curtis Kreklau photo)
VIDEO: Member of RCMP’s Emergency Response Team crashes SUV on Highway 1 in Langley

Langley City council has given first three readings, preliminary approval, to a bylaw amendment that would regulate alcohol consumption in three public spaces. It comes after a trial over two years found most supported the measure. Coun. Rosemary Wallace (inset) was the lone vote against the idea, expressing concern it could mean added temptation for people with substance abuse problems. (Langley City images)
Langley City councillors look at permanently allowing limited alcohol consumption in public spaces

LOSC’s Aidan Erikson, seen here at the Lower Mainland Regional Championship East meet hosted by the club at the Walnut Grove Community Centre pool in February, won gold at the Jessica Deglau Invitational. (file)
Langley Olympians Swim Club makes multiple podium appearances at Deglau

Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday, May 2, that the club has signed 6-foot-11 centre Stefan Jankovic. (Courtesy Vancouver Bandits)
SPORTS BRIEFS: Bandits sign Jankovic, McGlynn homers, Park wins GNAC glory