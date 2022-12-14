Victorian-style doll house being raffled for Langley’s hospital

Tickets can be purchased until Wednesday, Dec. 21 and the draw is the next day, in time for gifting

A hand-crafted doll house is being raffled by the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. (LMHF/Special to the Langley Advance Time)

Someone may have a very distinctive Victorian-style doll house under the Christmas tree this year.

The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation raffle for the hand-crafted doll house takes place Dec. 22, in time to use the prize as a Christmas present.

“The house is handmade to true miniature scale,” explained Terra Scheer, LMHF communications.

The house if valued at $2,500 because of the care and attention to detail.

“It features realistic interior finishing, opens in both the front and back, and features easy-to-assemble wooden furniture kits for a realistic, homey feel,” she said. “It has seven rooms on three floors, as well as a wrap-around porch, back door, and Mansard roof.”

It was donated by the craftsperson, a 92-year-old who wished to remain anonymous but would share the inspiration.

“The donor was inspired to build and donate the houses following his experience as a father when all his three daughters were born with a medical condition that required them to spend a lot of time in hospital,” Scheer said. “He has been building and donating doll houses since, and LMHF has been the recipient of four doll houses since 2019.”

And what would a house be without furniture? It comes with four easy-to-assemble wooden furniture kits for different rooms.

Tickets for the raffle are $10 apiece or three for $25. They can be purchased through the foundation website at lmhfoundation.com. The raffle closes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with the draw the next day.

“The house is on display at the LMHF office during business hours,” she added.

The proceeds help the foundation with its mandate to support local health care, including urgent equipment needs at Langley Memorial Hospital this winter, such as new cardiac monitors, fetal monitors, ultrasound machines, scopes, and other surgical equipment.

