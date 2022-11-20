VIDEO: 350 attend annual Christmas tea fundraiser in Langley

Hayley Clay, with 6-month-old Juniper, posed for pictures at the Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society. The event drew 350 people to the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Charlene Fassbender, co-founder of the annual Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society, was greeting arrivals to the event. held at the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Kim Snow of Kimz Angels wore the hat the late Debbie Froese talked her into buying as a tribute to the co-founder of the annual Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society. 350 people turned out for the first restriction-free version of the annual fundraiser at the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Township mayor Eric Woodward and Langley City mayor Nathan Pachal were among 350 who attended the annual Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society at the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Annabelle, 7, with grandmother Pam Erikson, happened to celebrate her birthday on the same day as the annual Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society at the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Steve “Elvis” Elliott performed at the annual Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society at the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 350 attended the annual Christmas Tea fundraiser hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society at the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A return to a full live version of the annual Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society drew 350 people to the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20.

Charlene Fassbender, co-founder of the event, took a brief break from greeting arrivals to talk about its origins, back when her husband Peter was mayor of Langley, and she got to know Debbie Froese, whose husband Jack was mayor of the Township of Langley at the time.

Debbie wanted to raise funds for the Langley Christmas Bureau, which helps families in needs over Christmas, by organizing a tea party, Fassbender recalled.

“It was Debbie’s idea,” Fassbender recalled.

It was originally called the Mayors’ Wives Tea, but over the years, the event has grown in size, becoming a charitable society that has so far raised more than $300,000 for Langley families.

It continues to support the Christmas Bureau, but has also donated to other worthy causes like the Aldergrove Starfish Backpack program, The Langley Youth Hub, The Foundry and Langley Lodge Music Therapy program.

“Every year we look for somebody else, to give some money towards a charity in need,” Fassbender told the Langley Advance Times.

Froese, who passed away in 2020 after a long battle with cancer, was remembered with affection by many at the Sunday event.

Kim Snow of Kim’s Angelz homeless charity was wearing a lacy “fascinator” that Froese had convinced her to buy.

“I wear it every year,” Snow told the Langley Advance Times.

“I wear it in her honour.”

Melodirose Huttema, 8, was one of many who dressed up for the occasion at the annual Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society at the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Sunday’s event was the first restriction-free version of the annual tea since the pandemic. In order to meet COVID-19 restrictions, the number of guests at the last tea had been limited, with about 200 people turning out.

A single mom who was helped by the Bureau delivered a heartfelt thank-you to the afternoon tea.

Carolyn (who did not want her last name used) recalled how she and her two children needed help “orchestrating Christmas,” and how it was provided by the Bureau’s of volunteers.

“Thanks a lot,” she said.

In addition to high tea, there were silent and online auctions, and a performance by Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott.

Master of ceremonies Peter Luongo took a break with grandson Enzo at the annual Christmas Tea hosted by The Thank You For Caring Society at the Cascades Casino Ballroom Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

People can contact the bureau to arrange for toy and monetary donations through the website: langleychristmasbureau.com or by calling 604-530-3001.

More photos from the event can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

