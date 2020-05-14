VIDEO: 40 singers form virtual choir to highlight positive Langley stories

Kristi Robertson, a music teacher at Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School, created a virtual choir with 40 participants ranging from Grade 4 to age 50 accompanied by a video highlighting positive local stories. (video screen capture)

A local teacher created a virtual choir with 40 singers from around the community in an effort to highlight all the positive things happening in Langley.

Kristi Robertson put a call out to students, teachers and alumni singers from Langley Children’s Choir, Langley Fundamental Elementary School, Langley Secondary School and Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School to participate.

“Through all the mixed emotions I wanted to focus on the positive things that are happening around us,” she said. “We have really come together as a community and I wanted to highlight it.”

On Wednesday, Robertson shared a video titled “We Won’t Stop Dreaming” on YouTube, where 40 participates ranging from Grade 4 to age 50 from the invited local choirs served as the background music for an uplifting video reflecting on all the good happening in Langley.

“All the participants recorded themselves singing (Pinkzebra) and sent me the audio file and I put it together,” said Robertson, a music teacher at Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary School.

The local teacher says she was thinking of Langley City and a group of kids in particular when she was putting together this project.

“I also wanted to dedicate it to the high school graduates of this year as it is something they have been working towards for so many years,” she said. “At many high school grads, the choir usually sings a song and we all come together as a community to celebrate, so I thought this might help make up for that.”

“We are all in this together and we will get through it together,” she concluded.

