VIDEO: 641 socks for homeless gathered by Walnut Grove seniors

Largest number yet goes to Gateway of Hope

Beverley Genge said a donation drive by people in two Walnut Grove seniors’ housing complexes and St. George’s Church to gather socks for the needy collected 641 pairs, the most ever.Genge (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A pile of 641 socks was heaped high around the base of the Christmas tree inside the clubhouse of the Chartwell Green 55-plus townhouse complex in Walnut Grove on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

They were about to be packed up and transported that morning to Langley’s Gateway of Hope homeless shelter, along with 51-hand-knitted toques, and some scarfs and gloves as well.

All the socks were new, and most were cold-weather.

It was the biggest amount collected to date, explained Beverley Genge, who coordinated the sock collection.

‘It’s a milestone,” Genge told the Langley Advance Times.

“Last year was 485, that was our top [until now].”

A boost was provided when resident of the neighbouring Southwind Estates complex came aboard.

Leon Black, from Southwind, who attended the Wednesday event, explained he was “friends with Bev, and that’s how we got involved.”

641 socks filled the space around a Christmas tree on Dec. 21 at the Chartwell Green clubhouse in Walnut Grove. (left to right) Ann Turner, Virginia Cooke,Leon Black, and Beverley Genge, with elves Madison, 7, Arabella, 7. and Olivia, 90, in front. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Genge also gave a shout-out to Chartwell’s Deb Milne (who was not present) and her knitting group, who hand-made the 51 toques.,

Virginia Cooke said the sock drive came about around five years ago, when some people in the St. George’s Church outreach committee wanted to make the best use of their donations, and asked a Gateway staffer what was needed most.

Cooke, co-chair of the outreach committee recalled the response.

“You know what?” What we really need are socks,” the staffer told them. “The indigent and the homeless are just suffering in the winter because they don’t have any clear, dry socks to wear.”

“So that’s how it all started,” Cooke said.

Many members of the congregation were residents of Chartwell Green.

Marilyn Leonidas said residents of Chartwell Green in Walnut Grove, who led a campaign that collected 641 socks for the homeless, are generous when it comes to charitable initiatives. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Marilyn Leonidas, chair of Chartwell Green’s social committee, said the residents of the 178-unit complex tend to be generous when charities are involved.

“Our community has offered donations to both Langley food banks,” Leonidas enthused.

“We [also] did a drive for the Langley Christmas Bureau.“

More pictures from the day can viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

