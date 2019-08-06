Lily Craig, three, arrives for the end of Brigade Days aboard the replica York boat with grandmother Brenda Sleightholme. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times.

VIDEO: A boat trip with her grandmother to wrap up Brigade Days

Fort Langley child, three, takes part in annual re-enactment of fur traders visit

At three, Fort Langley resident Lily Craig may be the one of the youngest persons to ever portray a historical character aboard the boats that paddle to Fort Langley during Brigade Days.

Lily arrived Monday afternoon, all dressed up with an old-fashioned dress and bonnet, sitting next to grandmother Brenda Sleightholme in the replica York boat that pulled up to the riverside landing area in Fort Langley along with several canoes.

Lily “loves boating,” explained Sleightholme, a member of the Bedford Rowing Club.

READ MORE: What they wore: a ‘fur trade fashion’ show recalls how it was, way back when

A wide-eyed Lily wasn’t quite sure what to do with the medallion all participants in the water journey get, and even tried to give it away to fellow historical re-enactors who all refused, smiling.

Was it fun? someone asked.

“Yeah,” Lily said, nodding.

Her presence on a fur trade boat was also historically accurate, noted Rick Herfst, a re-enactor who had come all the way from Bridal Falls to take part.

“At times, they’d be bringing a family out, or bringing children to school,” Herfst observed.

More photos can be viewed online.

.

