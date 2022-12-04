VIDEO: A colourful surprise at Fort Langley Christmas tree lighting

It was a colourful surprise.
When Santa Claus finished the countdown in front of the historic community hall in Fort Langley on Saturday, Dec. 3, the Christmas tree lit up with multi-coloured lights, a big change from previous single-colour trees.
Sandy Cameron, president of the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, the volunteer group that looks after the hall, explained the decision was a tribute to the way most trees were lighted back in the day.
“We’re trying to do a historical theme in front of the tree with the old barrels and the hay bales,” Cameron said.
“We wanted to bring a touch of colour back, so this was different this year. We kept it as a surprise.”
Based on feedback from the people who attended, Cameron thinks the new colour scheme will continue.
“Even the young kids, people in their twenties and thirties, they really liked the lights,” Cameron remarked.
Turnout for the event, including the people who greeted Santa on his arrival near the river, and those who gathered for hot chocolate and Christmas carols sung by the Langley Community Music School children’s choir at the hall on Glover Road, was estimated at more than 600.
