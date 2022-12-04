VIDEO: A colourful surprise at Fort Langley Christmas tree lighting

A crowd gathered for the annual tree lighting at the historic Fort Langley community hall on Saturday, Dec. 3. This year, in a surprise change, multi-coloured lights adorned the tree. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) More than 600 people gathered for the annual tree lighting at the historic Fort Langley community hall on Saturday, Dec. 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Hundreds gathered for the annual tree lighting at the historic Fort Langley community hall on Saturday, Dec. 3. which, in a tribute to classic Christmases past, saw multi-coloured lights adorn the tree. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Sandy Cameron, president of the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, the volunteer group that looks after the hall, explained the decision to go with coloured lights at Saturday’s tree lighting was a tribute to the way most trees were lighted back in the day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was a colourful surprise.

When Santa Claus finished the countdown in front of the historic community hall in Fort Langley on Saturday, Dec. 3, the Christmas tree lit up with multi-coloured lights, a big change from previous single-colour trees.

Marla Wang and daughter Elly, 7, from Abbotsford, sang Christmas carols at the annual tree lighting at the historic Fort Langley community hall on Saturday, Dec. 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Sandy Cameron, president of the Fort Langley Community Improvement Society, the volunteer group that looks after the hall, explained the decision was a tribute to the way most trees were lighted back in the day.

“We’re trying to do a historical theme in front of the tree with the old barrels and the hay bales,” Cameron said.

“We wanted to bring a touch of colour back, so this was different this year. We kept it as a surprise.”

Based on feedback from the people who attended, Cameron thinks the new colour scheme will continue.

“Even the young kids, people in their twenties and thirties, they really liked the lights,” Cameron remarked.

A young fan with her own lights had her picture taken with Santa at the annual tree lighting at the historic Fort Langley community hall on Saturday, Dec. 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Turnout for the event, including the people who greeted Santa on his arrival near the river, and those who gathered for hot chocolate and Christmas carols sung by the Langley Community Music School children’s choir at the hall on Glover Road, was estimated at more than 600.

More photos from the event can be viewed online on the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

