VIDEO: A drive-in Halloween at the Jericho Ridge Community Church

One church has taken to heart Dr. Bonnie Henry’s September declaration that “we can have Halloween this year, it’s just going to look different, like everything is looking different during this pandemic.”

Which is why the Jericho Ridge Community Church, which is located right on the border between Surrey and Langley, came up with the idea of a drive-in Halloween.

On the afternoon of Saturday, October 31, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Jericho will open up their upper parking lot at 19533 64th Ave. for a family-friendly outdoor event called “The Little Pumpkin” where caregivers can bring young children to a COVID-compliant location to do Halloween safely this year.

Pastor Brad Sumner said the free drop-in event will follow Dr. Henry’s recommendation of “small groups outside” with “pre-packed treats for kids,” so Jericho is inviting table hosts to don masks and gloves and to set up in a socially distant manner to hand out wrapped candy from their creatively decorated tables.

It;s not the first time the church has found a creative approach to tie COVID-19 pandemic, with Sumner holding a drive-in service inspired by the Twilight Drive-In theatre in Aldergrove in July and August.

“There’s sort of a fun, entrepreneurial spirit about Jericho,” Sumner commented.

There is a limit of 50 people at a time “to ensure we can safely move the event indoors in the event of inclement weather” Sumner explained. “It is the south coast of BC at the end of October, after all!”

This free, drop-in event is ideal for young kids and their families who live in Willoughby or Clayton and who still want to have a Halloween experience.

“We look forward to seeing all the cute kids in their costumes for an afternoon of candy collection and fun.” says Sumner. For more information, go to www.jerichoridge.com/halloween

You do not need to be a member of the church to take part.

If you live locally, and are looking for a safe way to dole out Halloween candy this year, you are welcome to participate, the church said.



