VIDEO: A happy anniversary for Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Penny Pincher thrift store

A shopper tried out a parasol at the Penny Pincher and Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary anniversary celebrations at the Langley City thrift store on Saturday, July 9. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) There was also an indoor sale at the Penny Pincher store and Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary anniversary celebrations at the Langley City thrift store on Saturday, July 9. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Toys were among the many bargains at the Penny Pincher sale and Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary anniversary celebrations at the Langley City thrift store on Saturday, July 9. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the Penny Pincher thrift store celebrated their respective 75th and 45th anniversaries with a cake and an outdoor sale at the store on Saturday, July 9.

Barb Stewart, president of the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board of Directors, said the store is recovering from the effects of the pandemic, which forced it to close its doors for a period of time.

“It’s picking up,” Stewart said. “Business is getting better.”

Anne Kern, Fraser Valley area director for the BC Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries, and a Penny Pincher volunteer, said it was “due in all part to our donors and to our volunteers.”

“We couldn’t do it with out them,” Kern remarked, we’re very grateful.”

Volunteer Sandy Cameron said she used to shop at the Penny Pincher store before she retired in 2006 and decided to come on board.

“Its a great place to shop,” Cameron commented, “a great place to volunteer.”

Sandy Cameron, seen here at the Penny Pincher and Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary anniversary celebrations at the Langley City thrift store on Saturday, July 9, called it a ‘great place to volunteer.’ (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary traces its history back to a group of local women sewing bandages for the First World War called the “Thimble Club,” who sewed bandages to be used for wounded soldiers.

Since 1994, the local auxiliary has donated about $11 million to the hospital.

Currently, the thrift store, located on the one-way at 20560 Fraser Highway, is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Saturdays, the housewares store is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the clothing store is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both are closed Sundays.

For more information, or to donate, email auxiliary.lmh@fraserhealth.ca or phone 604-514-6161.

