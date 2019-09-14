Langley Township mayor Jack Froese poses for a photo with his wife Debbie at the Mayor’s Gala on Saturday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: a jump in turnout for Mayor’s Charitable Gala fundraiser in Langley

New venue for the second year of the joint event with the firefighters charity

A new venue brought with it a bigger turnout for the second annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala fundraise in Langley on Saturday night (Sept. 14).

Held at the StandardAero helicopter facility at the Langley Regional Airport. hangar at the at the Langley Regional Airport, the event, which raises funds for the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society (TLFCS), drew an estimated 600 people, an increase of 100 from the first year, when the event was held at Darvonda Nurseries.

LAST YEAR’S SUCCESS: First-time Langley mayor’s gala raises $856,000

That event raised $856,000, of which $600,000 went to Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation towards the ER Response Campaign.

It was due, in large part to a half-million-dollar donation earmarked for LMH given during the gala by Ann Blaauw – who also contributed a further $250,000 to the firefighters charity.

This year, the majority of the money raised was to go for the Langley Hospice Society and its new 15-bed residence being constructed just north of the hospital.

Two days before the event, the main hangar space at StandardAero was completely cleared of aircraft and maintenance and repair equipment by the company, leaving it a huge open space for volunteers to transform.

Among the attendees were Towns hip mayor Jack Froese and several councillors, including David Davis, Petrina Arnason and Eric Woodward, as well as Langley City mayor Val van den Broek, Cloverdale-Langley City M.P. John Aldag along with Langley East MLA Rich Coleman and Langley MLA Mary Polak.

for $250 for individual tickets and $2,000 for a table of eight, attendees were treated to dinner, a live and silent auction, and entertainment throughout the night.

There was, again, a chance to win a fire truck load of wine.

Whether the increased attendance will result in a bigger donation total won’t be known until Monday when the final tally was expected.

More photos can be viewed online.

Organizers reported just over 600 people bought tickets to the gala held at the StandardAero helicopter facility this year, an increase of 100 from the previous year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Cloverdale-Langley City M.P. John Aldag was among the dignitaries at second annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala fundraise in Langley on Saturday night (Sept. 14). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Most Read