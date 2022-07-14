VIDEO: A kid’s paper plane competition goes the distance in Langley City

Nathan Struik, 8, from Clayton Heights winds up at the second Explore Science Club paper plane flying contest on Saturday, July 9, at Buckley Park in Langley City. 42 kids took part. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Jonathan Glover, 12, from Walnut Grove, with his paper plane. He was one of 42 kids who took part int the second Explore Science Club paper airplane contest held on Saturday, July 9, at Buckley Park in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Yuan Chen, 6, from Burnaby, prepares to send his paper plane airborne at the second Explore Science Club paper airplane contest on Saturday, July 9, at Buckley Park in Langley City. 42 kids took part. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Nehal Saleh measures a paper plane’s flight at the second Explore Science Club paper airplane contest on Saturday, July 9, at Buckley Park in Langley City. 42 kids took part. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

For a moment, it looked like Jonathan Glover’s paper airplane would make a premature landing, dropping almost instantly after he sent it flying.

Then, it found an updraft and soared, landing well away from the 12-year-old Walnut Grove resident.

“That was pretty far,” Glover remarked, as Nehal Saleh from the Explore Science Club (ESC) paced off the distance with a tape measure and announced it was the longest flight yet.

But then, another 12-year-old, Martin Zou from Coquitlam, stepped up to the line in Langley City’s Buckley Park and let fly with his paper plane, which stayed airborne longer, landing several metres beyond Glover’s mark.

A gracious Glover, who told Zou he hadn’t been expecting to win, was happy with his second place finish and his prize, an airplane model kit.

Zou, who said it was his first-ever paper plane contest, was delighted with the outcome and his prize, a slightly more elaborate model kit.

Martin Zou, 12, from Coquitlam had the farthest-flying entry at the second Explore Science Club paper airplane contest on Saturday, July 9, at Buckley Park in Langley City. 42 kids took part. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Forty-two kids took part in the Saturday, July 9 event, the second paper airplane competition to be organized by ESC.

Saleh called it “a fun way to engage with science”

“Some of the students attended a workshop and we learned about the science of flight and what the forces of flight are,” Saleh told the Langley Advance Times, “and learned how to build airplanes that fly, and how to move them in ways that allow them to fly.”

Saleh thinks there will likely be a third paper airplane contest next year.

Established in 2018, the Langley City-based ESC offers nature-inspired science enrichment programs, Spring/Summer Break Care, and events for children aged three to 12.

More information can be obtained by visiting www.explorescienceclub.com. or by emailing learn@explorescienceclub.com.

