VIDEO: A very wet Langley Christmas bird count

Rain hampered the annual Christmas bird count in Langley on Saturday, with fewer people turning out and those who did attend having to endure a massive downpour to conduct the tally.

“It was brutal,” said organizer Mike Klotz.

“The water was keeping everyone away, even the birds.”

Klotz said some teams went hours without spotting more than a few birds.

About 16 people showed up to carry out the tally of birds within several areas of Langley, dividing up into teams to survey specific neighbourhoods.

Precise numbers were not immediately available but it was said to be one of the lowest counts ever.

The count is an early-winter bird census by the National Audubon Society, conducted with the help of more than 70,000 volunteers across Canada, the U.S. and many other countries in the Western Hemisphere.

Information collected by participants over the past century are one of only two large pools of data about how birds of the Americas are faring over time.

READ MORE: Birders brave the cold for annual Christmas count

Christmas bird counts in the Lower Mainland are each conducted on a single day between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5.

Each one is organized by a birding club or naturalist organization.

In Langley, the count is part of the larger White Rock/Surrey/Langley count.