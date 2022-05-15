VIDEO: A ‘welcome’ return to an in-person Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala fundraiser

Langley Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Emil Lee spoke at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Ben Dunnill performed at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A young donor applied a flower at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Township Councillor Margaret Kunst (centre left) with daughter Laura Folkerts (left) and Mayor Jack Froese attended the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Global TV’s Mark Madryga was MC at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) An estimated 280 people attended the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. It marked a return to an in-person event after two years of COVID restrictions.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Auction items were on display at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. The top item was a Whistler getaway package that went for $4,200. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

For a fifth year, Mike and Leanne Laurin were the presenting sponsor at the annual Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 – and this year, they were able to do it in person, with the easing of pandemic restriction allowing the event to return to the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre.

They told the Langley Advance Times they were moved by the quality of care Leann’s mom Sandra Dayton received at the hospital when she passed away in 2015.

For a fifth year, Mike and Leanne Laurin were presenting sponsor at the Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“After that, we kind of sat back and decided as a family that the care was so great, we wanted to give back to the community,”Mike explained.

“It’s very personal,” Leanne remarked.

“A lot of people feel that the government funds everything in the medical system, and they don’t. There’s a lot of shortfalls and we thought we need to fill those gaps,” she added.

Both were happy to be resuming the in-person version of the event, with Mike describing it as a “welcome change.”

Last year, a virtual version of the gala raised $311,000 towards the purchase of a badly-needed new ventilator for the hospital.

READ ALSO: Langley gala celebrates sense of renewal

This year’s event, entitled “Monet’s Garden, featured a French-inspired dinner and an opportunity for guests to take part in a ‘Grow a Garden of Hope’ art installation.

Rosemary Wallace create a homage to Monet that included hand-made flowers at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Created by local artist and Langley City Councillor Rosemary Wallace, donors were encouraged to buy hand-made flowers at the gala to apply to her painting, done as a tribute to the legendary Monet.

Made by seniors at Langley’s Chartwell gardens residence, the flowers were created from used coffee filters, repurposed and coloured, a touch Wallace was delighted by.

“I love the whole idea of having the seniors involved,’ Wallace enthused.

Auctioneer Marc Bergevin of Adesa drummed up bids at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala and fundraiser on Saturday, May 14 at the Coast Langley City Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

This year’s event also include a silent and live auction, live entertainment, and a wine draw.

Auctioneer Marc Bergevin of Adesa oversaw the live bidding, with the top item, a Whistler getaway package, going for $4,200.

READ ALSO: Langley Memorial Hospital gala funds new ventilator

An estimated 280 people attended the event

Music was provided by Ben Dunnill, a 23-year-old musician from White Rock, who has played over 1,000live shows as a professional singer and jazz pianist.

Guests purchased over $10,000 of medical equipment for the hospital and for Foundry Langley, the new facility that will offer health and wellness services, support and resources for young people 12-24 and their families and caregivers.

Ticket sales and the online raffle were still being tallied Sunday.

More photos from the evening can be viewed at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Charity and DonationsLangley