VIDEO: Aldergrove chapter of Red Hat Society celebrates Christmas at Newlands

Newlands Golf and Country Club was filled will people during Friday’s lunch hour, but one group dressed in red and purple particularly stood out in the crowd.

The Country Classics, a local chapter of the Red Hat Society, was at the club for its annual Christmas outing.

“The basis of a Red Hat Society is that its fun, fun fun,” explained Anne Short. “It’s all women, and all it is, is for women to get together to have a good time.”

The 76-year-old is the appointed queen of the group.

“[The queen] holds all the meetings and makes sure that there’s a function every month,” she said.

The Aldergrove chapter has been around for 20 years, according to Short. Each month the 26 members of the group plans a different outing.

“Today we’ve got a gift exchange,” she said.

Those interested can join as early as 50 years old, but are required to wear a pink hat until they are graduated to a red hat at the age of 55.

Majority of the members from the local chapter reside at Pioneer Park in Aldergrove, according to Yvonne Powell.

“Everyday there’s something in the clubhouse. I never feel lonely,” said the 75-year-old.

In the past the group has enjoyed bowling, house parties, movies and gone to Harrison Lake.

“It’s just a fun time for everyone,” said Short.

While the group was having lunch the table next to theirs wearing elf hats was also hosting its holiday party.

“I [organized] this for my friends,” said Al Stark.

The two groups later serenaded the dining hall by singing Jingle Bells.

