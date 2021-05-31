VIDEO: Aldergrove educators mark indigenous child victims with orange ribbons

215 children’s remains were discovered at the site of the former Kamloops residential school

Aldergrove Community Secondary staff tied 215 orange ribbons to honour and remember the 215 children who did not return home from the Kamloops Residential school. (Special to The Star)

Staff at Aldergrove Community Secondary (ACSS) have joined the growing movement to commemorate the 215 young lives lost following the discovery of remains at the site of the former Kamloops residential school.

A Facebook and Twitter post shared by ACSS noted that staff tied 215 orange ribbons to the school’s surrounding chain link fence on Monday morning, May 31.

“215 children taken from 430 parents, 860 grandparents, innumerable aunties, uncles, cousins, friends, and relatives. Immeasurable memories, legacies, and stories taken from just one school,” the social media post read. “Reconciliation is the willingness to learn and to listen. We pledge to continually listen, hear, learn, and bear witness.”

Today, staff tied 215 orange ribbons to honour and remember the 215 children who did not return home from the Kamloops Residential school. @LangleySchools pic.twitter.com/26J3lDWMfl — Aldergrove Community Secondary School (@ACSSTotems) May 31, 2021

Stuffed toys and orange ribbons adorn the fence at Conder Park in Langley City.

Both Langley City and Township have announced it is lowering its flags at its facilities in honour of the deceased children..

In Vancouver, 215 pairs of kids’ shoes now line the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery after being placed there Friday by First Nations advocates from the Downtown Eastside.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc band has begun reaching out to other First Nations across Western Canada that might have had children sent to the school who never returned home.

Gord Stewart, Langley School District superintendent, released a statement noting that June is National Indigenous History month and June 21 is National Indigenous People Day.

READ MORE: Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

“It is a time to focus on the history, heritage, and diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis peoples in Canada,” he said. “As part of our Districts truth and Reconciliation journey and Anti-Racism commitment, we encourage everyone to do your own learning and recommend families connect with your children and engage in conversations.”

As part of Anti-Racism Awareness week, Langley educators and students took part in learning activities focused on understanding racism and helping build a diverse, inclusive, and nurturing community.

The District sent a message out to the school community encouraging students and staff to wear their orange T-shirts for at least this week.

The District is encouraging students, staff, and community members to wear an orange shirt this week in honour and remembrance of the 215 children who lost their lives at the Residential School in Kamloops. Please read here: https://t.co/f2IptbWJ1L #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/vTxTZ26JiF — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) May 30, 2021

AldergroveKamloops