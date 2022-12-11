VIDEO: Aldergrove Light Up Christmas parade draws thousands

Thousands turned out for Aldergrove’s Light Up Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11. It was the first look at Santa’s new ride, an antique sleigh loaned to the Aldergrove Christmas committee by the B.C. Farm Museum in Fort Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Before Aldergrove’s Light Up Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11, a free pre-parade community event included an opportunity to take pictures with Santa. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A small dog sheltered from the cold and weather weather leading up to up to Aldergrove’s Light Up Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10.. By the time the parade got underway, conditions had cleared up. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Madison, 7, from Aldergrove, had her own Christmas lights at Aldergrove’s Light Up Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Robin McIntosh was M.C. at Aldergrove’s Light Up Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Thousands turned out for Aldergrove’s Light Up Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Thousands turned out for Aldergrove’s Light Up Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Candy canes were handed out to spectators at Aldergrove’s Light Up Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Thousands of people packed Aldergrove sidewalks for the Light Up Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11.

There was a free pre-parade community gathering at the temporary community plaza at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway, featuring hot beverages, popcorn, balloon animals and live music.

It took about 50 minutes for the entire procession to make its way through town, ending with Santa on a float that housed a genuine black leather antique sleigh, loaned by the B.C. Farm Museum in Fort Langley.

Aldergrove Business Association president Sara Murdoch. who was also on the parade planning committee, praised the Township of Langley for stepping up to help cover higher costs resulting from a WorkSafe B.C. crackdown on regulations that require professional, paid, traffic control personnel for parades.

“They’re [WorkSafe] very firm,” Murdoch commented.

Murdoch said the Township was “able to cover a very large portion of the costs,” and that, as well as providing the plaza space, and performing stage, and combined with contributions by local sponsors, made the event possible.

“So many people helped,” Murdoch said.

Among them Alliance Concrete Pumps, Janda Group — the builders of the Aldergrove Town Centre project — and Pearce Hardware, who played a big part in helping to create a new float for Santa with the antique sleigh.

“Every time we went to them [Pearce], they just gave us multiple armfuls,” Murdoch enthused.

She also name-checked sponsor Otter Co-op, Aldergrove Rotary, Jodi Steeves and the VIP Team, and Bakerview Memorial cemetery.

Even the weather cooperated, with cold drizzle falling on the pre-parade event, but halting while the parade was underway.

Since the parade, Murdoch has heard lots of positive feedback — “so many compliments” — from people who enjoyed the evening.

“That’s our goal [for Aldergrove],” Murdoch commented, “to make it more to be excited about.”

Langley City Council cited higher traffic control costs as a factor in their decision to call off the Magic of Christmas parade and hold a two-day Christmas festival instead.

