Approximately 23 cars of Rotary club members drove by Brian Thomasson’s home on 272nd Street to surprise him May 27. (Cecelia Reekie/Special to the Star)

VIDEO: Aldergrove Rotarians surprise ailing friend with cheerful car convoy and driveway visits

Aldergrove club raises $300 for the food bank while safely visiting past president Brian Thomasson

For a sick member of their close-knit charitable club, 23 Aldergrove Rotarians came out during their lunchtimes to offer some cheer.

They all participated in a drive by for Brian Thomasson, founding president of Aldergrove’s 30-year-old Rotary Club, a retired Langley school district teacher, and a good and loyal friend.

Club member Cecelia Reekie organized the surprise convoy of visits on May 27.

“I wanted to let everybody have a chance to show their support for him and his family,” Reekie said.

At the sight of vehicles lined up on his street, Thomasson didn’t think much of what was going on, Reekie recalled.

That was until members started to shout out his name, and hand his grandkids donations for the Aldergrove Food Bank through their car windows.

RELATED: Aldergrove Rotary gave a $600 boost to a senior’s centre feeding the community during COVID-19

Thomasson stood up, took off his ball cap, and walked out onto his lawn to greet friends he hadn’t seen in months.

“We do so much for the community,” Reekie emphasized, “But this one was for him. And he was thrilled.”

Other club members – including Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese, past club president Rick McMullan, Charlie Fox, and current president Pauline Buck – were just a few friendly faces who came to say “hello.”

Members Gord and Jean Carnes even blew bubbles out of their car windows for their long-time pal.

“Normally we get to see him every Friday over breakfast,” Reekie said.

READ MORE: Aldergrove Rotarians pledge $2,500 in gift cards for food bank families amid pandemic

But the COVID-19 pandemic and Thomasson’s recent health issues have made meeting in person difficult. The club – which contributes to the community by feeding school-aged kids and funding humanitarian projects overseas – now meets virtually, Friday mornings over Zoom.

By the end of the procession Thomasson told a friend, when asked how he was feeling, “I’m up and walking now” – a sign of hope for others in the group. 

Many of his friends, stayed behind to visit Thomasson _ from a safe social distance.

In total, the club raised more than $300 for the food bank during the cheerful car convoy.

AldergroveCoronavirusRotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

After 23 Aldergrove Rotarians drove by to surprise friend Brian Thomasson (right) with “get well” wishes on 272nd Street during lunchtime May 27, several of the club members got out of their cars to visit with the past president – from a safe social distance. (Cecelia Reekie/Special to the Star)

Members Gord and Jean Carnes even blew bubbles out of their car windows for their long-time pal. (Cecelia Reekie/Special to the Star)

Previous story
Virtual Langley Walk was a family affair for Brookswood resident

Just Posted

Aldergrove grads ‘make history’ by being first class to launch their futures amid pandemic

Aldergrove Secondary’s 2020 graduating class walked the stage while maintaining social distance

VIDEO: Aldergrove Rotarians surprise ailing friend with cheerful car convoy and driveway visits

Aldergrove club raises $300 for the food bank while safely visiting past president Brian Thomasson

Langley Grade 12 students can win a free 2002 Chevy Malibu

Grads have until Wednesday, June 17 to submit a 200 to 300 word essay about why they need a vehicle

Calling for economic recovery in Langley City

Council approves a restart plan that includes one-on-one phone calls

‘Closer to the finish line’ as Langley Lodge reports no new resident COVID-19 cases

One staffer tested positive on Sunday

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Homicide victim Chucky Klose described as ‘kind and gentle,’ ‘very forgiving’

Abbotsford resident killed in Chilliwack; body found in parking lot on June 6

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Most Read