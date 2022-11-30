VIDEO: Aldergrove students gather food for the needy

On Sunday, Nov. 20, in Aldergrove, Fraser Valley Adventist Academy (FVAA) student Soleina Hunter and classmates were collecting donations of non-perishable food at the Aldergrove Plaza. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Sunday, Nov. 20, in Aldergrove, Fraser Valley Adventist Academy (FVAA) student Soleina Hunter was making a sign for food donations. Hunter and some classmates were collecting donations of non-perishable food at the Aldergrove Plaza. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Sunday, Nov. 20, in Aldergrove, Fraser Valley Adventist Academy (FVAA) student Soleina Hunter was collecting donations of non-perishable food at the Aldergrove Plaza. Hunter, with Max Dávila, pastor and chaplain at Fraser Valley Adventist Academy, estimated about 70 bags were donated. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

An Aldergrove school’s act of kindness initiative collected 70 bags of donations for the needy on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Students from the Fraser Valley Adventist Academy (FVAA) school in Aldergrove had left bags on doorsteps with notes prior to the collection day at the Aldergrove Plaza to encourage contributions.

That morning, as Soleina Hunter was making up signs in front of a utility trailer at the Aldergrove Plaza donation drop-off location, the FVAA student explained it was part of a larger community service initiative.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, in Aldergrove, Fraser Valley Adventist Academy (FVAA) student Soleina Hunter and classmates were collecting donations of non-perishable food at the Aldergrove Plaza. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“This is just one of the ones that we thought of,” Hunter told the Langley Advance Times.

Collected non-perishable food items were to be distributed “among those in need in care packages, and the rest will be donated to the local food bank,” Hunter said.

READ ALSO: 17-year old’s passion for community service receives support from dozens

It was a lead-in to a Nov. 25th community service event called “The Experience” in different areas of the Lower Mainland.

FVAA chaplain Max Dávila explained the focus was on inspiring students to meet the needs in their communities, churches, and schools.

“We intend to work towards equipping the younger generation with the tools and opportunities to engage the world around them through action,” Pastor Dávila said.

“We believe that this event will help prepare our students for the future by giving them hands-on experience giving back to their communities and developing leadership skills.”

READ MORE: Food Bank to open nights for working poor

Participants were able to participate in a variety of ways: including volunteering at a local food bank or shelter; donating toys and canned goods for Christmas; collecting winter clothing for those in need; or knitting hats, said Dávila.

AldergrovecharityLangleyStudents