VIDEO: Aldergrove students inspire twelve new blood donors

Aldergrove Community Secondary (ACSS) students went the extra mile at last week’s blood donation.

Nadine Luteijn, a teacher who helped guide the drive, said it was very much a student driven initiative to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and to inform new donors, especially students who turn 17 years old, that they may be eligible to donate blood.

“One of my students, grade 12 student Mai Truong, who has consistently been involved in a variety of volunteer initiatives, shared how she was struggling this year,” Luteijn explained. “This significant part of her life was put on hold, and she did not know how long COVID was going to prevent her from doing some of the things that are very important to her.”

The Canadian Blood Services Partners for Life Program was something ACSS have had leadership students participate in before, but Luteijn said it had lost some momentum over the past two years.

”Mai agreed to take it on, and very soon after there was an enthusiastic support group ready to take on the challenge. This very keen group of students, many of whom aspire to be future healthcare providers, educated each other and their peers about donating blood,” she explained.

READ MORE: Aldergrove’s class of 2021 to receive diplomas in front of family members

The blood donor clinic took place at Parkside Centennial Elementary on Saturday, June 5th.

Twelve new donors joined the clinic because of the students’ recruitment drive.

Staff and volunteers from Canadian Blood Services received flowers and hand written thank you notes on behalf of ACSS Totems and ACSS blood club members.

“Thank you to all the nurses and volunteers that come out every single day to help others save lives. As our way of saying thank you, we’d like to give a flower and a card,” Truong said in a video shared on social media.

“This number was just shy of their goal of adding 15 donors, but they feel good about the progress,” Luteijn noted. “ACSS Principal, Mr. Palichuk was a first-time donor. Vice-Principal, Ms. Clapton came out to donate as well.”

If members of community would like to help the students with achieving their next goal, use the school’s Partner for Life ID, ALDE299869 when registering to donate.

Aldergroveblood donor