VIDEO: Aldergrove dinner with RCMP and firefighters to raise money for Ukraine

Follow-up to perogie fundraiser was brainchild of RCMP officer

Langley RCMP Cst. Dennis Bell had the idea for a dinner while he was waiting in line at Victoria Cave’s shop in Aldergrove, Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies, to buy perogies to raise funds for Ukraine. The two have worked together to hold a May 28 dinner at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. Tickets are going fast. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP officer Dennis Bell had the idea when he dropped by to purchase some cinnamon apple perogies at Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies in Aldergrove back in March.

It was a fundraiser for the Ukraine, organized by store owner Veronica Cave that went on to raise more than $5,000 in a matter of hours.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Perogy fundraiser for Ukraine raised more than $5,000 in Aldergrove

“My grandparents and parents are Ukrainian, and I was like, how can I help in some small way?” Bell explained

“While we were waiting in line, I came up with this idea.”

Aldergrove’s Veronica Cave, of Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies , was delighted with the response to a planned May 28 fundraising dinner for Ukraine. (left to right, behind Cave) Cst. Dennis Bell, Fire Captain Kim Pederson, and firefighters Jeremy Whitford, Ryan Olesko and Alastair Ohs. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was a fundraising dinner, featuring Ukrainian dishes, held at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch, with RCMP and Langley firefighters acting]as servers, in full formal uniforms.

Cave loved the idea, and it all came together quickly, with much of the $25 tickets gone in the first few weeks.

Bell described it as “very well-received.”

“Fundraising has been going really well, tickets are really selling,” Bell noted.

He said organizers are still still looking for corporate sponsors for the silent auction.

Cave described the community response as “fantastic.”

“We need to sell a few more tickets and well be sold out and we’re hop9ing that will happen pretty quickly,” Cave said.

“Volunteers are coming in Tuesdays and Thursdays to make the perogies and cabbage rolls, which is awesome,” Cave continued.

“Everyone is pitching in, wanting to help.”

Township of Langley firefighter Ryan Olesko and several other firefighters dropped by Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies on Saturday to show support.

Langley Township firefighter Ryan Olesko, a ‘born and raised’ Canadian of Ukrainian background, was happy at the response to a planned May 28 funraising dinner for Ukraine at the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch. Tickets are going fast. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Describing himself as a “born and raised” Canadian with a Ukrainian heritage, Olesko said what is happening in the Ukraine may have more of a personal connection for him, but it is something that should concern all Canadians.

“I have seen nothing but support from anybody and everybody,” Olesko remarked, “it’s really amazing to see everybody come together, all as one, in support of this.

The “Just Cause” dinner is set for Saturday, May 28 at the Legion,located at 26607 Fraser Hwy in Aldergrove at 5 p.m.

Dinner includes perogies, cabbage rolls, and sausage, a performance with Kvitka Dancers and music by Boris Sichon.

There will be a 50/50 draw and silent auction.

Tickets will be sold at Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies store at 2989 272nd St. or online at https://www.veronicasperogies.com/ukraine .

Proceeds are being donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation at www.cufoundation.ca.

As of Saturday, May 7, just 80 tickets remained.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Trinity Western University raises $137,000 to assist students displaced by war and global conflicts

fundraiserLangleyUkraine