VIDEO: Aldergrove’s Country Car Show considers a move to nearby field

After a near-capacity event on Sunday, April 30, organizers of the ninth annual Country Car Show at Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) are thinking about shifting the location to the nearby school playing field, where they could have more room.

Regan Lewis, from the Central Fraser Valley chapter of the Vintage Car Club of Canada, the chair of the annual show and fundraiser for the ACSS’s automotive program, said 240 of 250 available spots on the school parking lot were occupied.

“We were 10 away from being totally full,” Lewis told the Langley Advance Times.

“Maybe, we’ll move the next one to the field, like they do at D.W. Poppy [when that Langley school holds its annual show and fundraiser].”

It would be yet another relocation for the Country Car Show, which started as a casual once-a-year get-together in the Otter Co-op parking lot almost a decade ago.

Lewis said this year’s show went “extremely” well, and even the weather cooperated, with only a “couple little sprinkles.”

Aldergrove’s Tom Wiebe brought his 1952 Jeep, which is enjoying a genteel retirement as a carefully-restored show vehicle after years of hard use.

“I bought it in 1972,” Wiebe recalled.

“At that time I belonged to four-by-four clubs and BC off-road groups, and I just wanted something to have fun with, out in the bush.”

He was only the second owner, he explained. The first being the Canadian military, which had the Ford Motor Company build 2,500 of the rugged little vehicles for the Korean War.

Before it was restored, Wiebe used the Jeep for hill climbing and off-road racing.

“My kids learned how to drive in it,” Wiebe noted.

