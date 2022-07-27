VIDEO: An 11-year-old Langley charitable bike ride celebrates its 10th anniversary

They had to skip a year due to COVID

It was the 10th Ride Into History, a charitable fundraising motorcycle ride from Langley through the Fraser Valley that has been going on for 11 years.

Maple Ridge resident Michelle Puffer, who has been involved with the event since 2012, explained the discrepancy was due to the pandemic.

“We did take a year off in 2019,” said Puffer, a member of the ride executive committee.

About 50 riders took part in the Saturday, July 23 ride, less than half the usual number.

It was the first Ride Into History for Harrison residents Martin and Nell Schinkel.

”We like the purpose of it,” Martin explained.

Another ride committee member and organizer, Cloverdale resident Troy Gaglardi, thought some riders were staying away because they were still “a little shy ” about getting together even after COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, but others have told him “it’s time to get back to life.”

About $5,000 was raised, a good sum considering the lower turnout, Gaglardi commented.

“They were all very generous.”

The funds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley and Mission Community Services Society (MCSS).

More photos from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

