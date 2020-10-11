VIDEO: an early Halloween for essential workers in Langley

Two brothers decide to launch annual light show on Thanksgiving Day weekend to show appreciation

Brothers Tony (left) and Peter Beier have been celebrating Halloween together for the past five years, going a little bigger every time. This year, they set up early on Saturday, Oct. 11, at Peter’s home on Wayburne Crescent in Langley for the benefit of essential workers during the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Halloween came early to Wayburne Crescent in Langley this year, thanks to two brothers who wanted to do something to show appreciation for the people who have kept the community going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For five years, Langley residents Tony and Peter Beier have been drawing crowds with their elaborate displays on the front Lawn of Peter’s home, going a little bigger every time.

This year, they set up early, on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“We thought we’d do somethings special for essential workers,” Tony explained.

“It may be a little early for a Halloween show, but it’s Thanksgiving and we are very thankful for all that [they] do.”

To get a look, head to the house at 2403 Wayburne Crescent in Langley’s Willowbrook area.

You can turn your radio to 92.3 FM to listen to it in your vehicle as you drive past.

Songs playing on the low-power signal are COVID-themed tunes including a satirical ditty based on the classic “Monster Mash” – with rewritten lyrics that go “you need a mask/I need a COVID mask.”

Peter is hoping word gets out among essential workers in the community, who are under a lot of stress.

“At least, they can drive by and hopefully enjoy it [the display],” Peter remarked.

Everyone else is invited to enjoy the lights starting the following Saturday, Oct. 17, Peter said.

It originally started on the front lawn of Tony’s condo building, then relocated to Peter’s front yard.

The brothers won’t be handing out treats until the actual night of Halloween, and there will be some changes made to the way candy is placed in bags because of the need to maintain safe distances.

“Were going to use a six-foot, 4 inch pipe [to slide the treats into bags],” Peter elaborated.

“It’s pumpkin orange.”

A Facebook page has been created at https://www.facebook.com/Listen2LangleyLights with music samples and more images.

The brothers are also known for their annual Christmas display, that fills the Wayburne Crescent front lawn with lights and decorations, and are hoping to do it again in December.



