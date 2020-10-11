Brothers Tony (left) and Peter Beier have been celebrating Halloween together for the past five years, going a little bigger every time. This year, they set up early on Saturday, Oct. 11, at Peter’s home on Wayburne Crescent in Langley for the benefit of essential workers during the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: an early Halloween for essential workers in Langley

Two brothers decide to launch annual light show on Thanksgiving Day weekend to show appreciation

Halloween came early to Wayburne Crescent in Langley this year, thanks to two brothers who wanted to do something to show appreciation for the people who have kept the community going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For five years, Langley residents Tony and Peter Beier have been drawing crowds with their elaborate displays on the front Lawn of Peter’s home, going a little bigger every time.

This year, they set up early, on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“We thought we’d do somethings special for essential workers,” Tony explained.

“It may be a little early for a Halloween show, but it’s Thanksgiving and we are very thankful for all that [they] do.”

To get a look, head to the house at 2403 Wayburne Crescent in Langley’s Willowbrook area.

You can turn your radio to 92.3 FM to listen to it in your vehicle as you drive past.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Langley woman’s Halloween spirit

Songs playing on the low-power signal are COVID-themed tunes including a satirical ditty based on the classic “Monster Mash” – with rewritten lyrics that go “you need a mask/I need a COVID mask.”

Peter is hoping word gets out among essential workers in the community, who are under a lot of stress.

“At least, they can drive by and hopefully enjoy it [the display],” Peter remarked.

Everyone else is invited to enjoy the lights starting the following Saturday, Oct. 17, Peter said.

It originally started on the front lawn of Tony’s condo building, then relocated to Peter’s front yard.

The brothers won’t be handing out treats until the actual night of Halloween, and there will be some changes made to the way candy is placed in bags because of the need to maintain safe distances.

“Were going to use a six-foot, 4 inch pipe [to slide the treats into bags],” Peter elaborated.

“It’s pumpkin orange.”

A Facebook page has been created at https://www.facebook.com/Listen2LangleyLights with music samples and more images.

READ MORE: Langley brothers team up to create musical light display

The brothers are also known for their annual Christmas display, that fills the Wayburne Crescent front lawn with lights and decorations, and are hoping to do it again in December.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHalloweenLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Some of the creepy critters displayed by brothers Tony and Peter Beier in Peter’s front yard on Wayburne Crescent in Langley. This year, the siblings set up early for the benefit of essential workers during the pandemic on Saturday, Oct. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Cranberry sale supports Langley Hospice

Just Posted

VIDEO: Virtual version of Chase Claypool misses the mark

Langley football star amused by ‘angry’ Madden NFL version

VIDEO: an early Halloween for essential workers in Langley

Two brothers decide to launch annual light show on Thanksgiving Day weekend to show appreciation

VIDEO: Cranberry sale supports Langley Hospice

Weekend fundraiser at Cedar Rim nursery on Glover Road

Langley encouraged to practice earthquake drill despite virus

The Great BC ShakeOut is still scheduled for Oct. 15 but people can do the exercise anytime

Working with a Nobel prize-winning agency: a Langley graduate’s experience

Kenn Crossley, an alumnus of Langley’s Trinity Western University, works at the World Food Programme

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

UPDATED: Two dead following rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

Most Read