VIDEO: Annual Langley Dahlia show to relocate to Abbotsford

The Fraser Valley Dahlia Society held their final Dahlia Show at the George Preston Recreation Centre in Langley this weekend.

“It’s our last show,” society president Doug Youngson told the Times.

“We’re going to move to Abbotsford (next year).”

Youngson said the move was because rental costs for George Preston have risen.

He did not give a specific dollar amount, but said it was a substantial hike.

The annual Dahlia show wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

It was a two-day weekend event that featured more than 1,000 examples of the flowers, known for heir bright colour and widely varying sizes and shapes.

Growers from Washington State, Victoria and other parts of B.C. attended.

Fans were invited to bring cameras, talk with the growers and make a wish list for next season.

Cut flowers were on sale.

Those wishing to buy tubers will have to wait for the club’s annual Tuber Sale, which is usually held at Otter Co-op in Aldergrove in May.

There was also a judged competition on the first day, with the best of the best given a prominent display with their ribbons until closing time Sunday.

A Wikipedia entry describes the Dahlia as a “bushy, tuberous, herbaceous perennial” native to Mexico related to the sunflower, daisy, chrysanthemum, and zinnia flowers.

Spaniards reported finding the plants in Mexico in 1525.

They were used as food by the indigenous peoples, and were both gathered in the wild and cultivated.

Aztecs used them to treat epilepsy and the long hollow stem was made into water pipes.

