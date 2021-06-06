It was cloudy and damp, but not the worst weather they’ve been out in, Doug Penner said.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Annual Ride For Doug fundraiser in Langley proceeds despite the rain

Not the worst we’ve been out in, said Doug Penner and dad Cam.

It was cloudy and a light drizzle was falling on Sunday afternoon, June 6, as about 30 motorcycle riders rolled out of the Colossus Langley Cinemas parking lot in Langley to begin the 15th annual “Ride For Doug” fundraiser.

Turnout was lower than some previous rides, but Cam Penner, Doug’s dad wasn’t disappointed.

“That’s good for this weather,” Cam commented.

Cam and Doug agreed it wasn’t the worst weather they’ve been out in, either.

“”Not at all,” Doug told the Langley Advance Times.

In addition to raising money to fight muscular dystrophy, some of the funds from this year’s event will help purchase a converted Chevy Traverse SUV to transport Doug in his power wheelchair.

Cam said fundraising for the Chevy is going well.

Doug, a car aficionado, has plans to upgrade the vehicle once it;s in his possession.

“A few appearance things,” Doug shared.

“Such as the wheel and the colour.”

Once again, due to pandemic restrictions, there was no end-of-ride barbecue, a high point of the event for most participants, including Doug.

“Maybe if things open up [we can have it next year],” Doug said.

Like last year, the 2021 version of the ride proceeded under COVID-19 protocols that, among other things, required riders who were not close family to keep a minimum six feet from other participants.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Ride for Doug proceeds despite COVID-19

They travelled the back roads of Maple Ridge and Mission, heading to Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley/Abbotsford Centre parking lo, with no rest stops on the way.

Details about how to support the ride and donate online, can be found at the Ride For Doug home page at www.ridefordoug.com.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley dad describes the pressures of coping with MD at Ride For Doug

Doug has Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), an inherited disorder that affects one in 5,000 males at birth. It very rarely affects girls.

Muscles become weaker as the patient gets older, and there is no known cure.

Donors to the Ride For Doug have so far contributed $250,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada to support research and equipment for patients, plus $40,000 for special projects for Doug.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

About 30 riders took part in the 15th annual Ride For Doug fundraiser on Sunday, June 6, from Langley to Abbotsford. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

About 30 riders took part in the 15th annual Ride For Doug fundraiser on Sunday, June 6, from Langley to Abbotsford. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

