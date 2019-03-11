VIDEO: Artists unite for charity at West Fine Arts show in Langley

Richard Brodeur takes a break from painting to provide two young fans with his autograph. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Konrad Breurs was explaining “encaustic” painting to a visitor at the West Fine Arts show at Yorkson Yorkson Creek Middle School.

It involves using heated beeswax to which colored pigments are added, in a way that brings out textures, he said.

It allows the artist to incorporate different items intoa painting in a kind of collage.

Breurs was displaying encaustic paintings by his wife, the late Nancy Crawford, who passed away last September.

“She was a life-long artist and [art] teacher for 30 years,” he said.

Proceeds from the sale of her paintings were to go towards establishing a scholarship fund in the name of the beloved artist and teacher.

“Everything of hers goes to the scholarship fund,” Breurs said.

Twenty-two other artists who took part in the show that ran Friday to Sunday at the school agreed to donate 25 per cent of the money they made to the Langley School District Foundation.

Last year’s event raised about $7,000.

Among the painters was Richard Brodeur from North Vancouver, who was applying finishing touches to a small canvas Sunday morning when some young fans asked for his autograph.

They knew Brodeur as the legendary NHL goalie who played for the Vancouver Canucks and acquired the nickname “King Richard” in 1982, when he backstopped the. team to its first Stanley Cup final performance.

More photos from the event are viewable online.