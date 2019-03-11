Richard Brodeur takes a break from painting to provide two young fans with his autograph. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Artists unite for charity at West Fine Arts show in Langley

Partial proceeds from exhibition support school district foundation

Konrad Breurs was explaining “encaustic” painting to a visitor at the West Fine Arts show at Yorkson Yorkson Creek Middle School.

It involves using heated beeswax to which colored pigments are added, in a way that brings out textures, he said.

It allows the artist to incorporate different items intoa painting in a kind of collage.

Breurs was displaying encaustic paintings by his wife, the late Nancy Crawford, who passed away last September.

“She was a life-long artist and [art] teacher for 30 years,” he said.

Proceeds from the sale of her paintings were to go towards establishing a scholarship fund in the name of the beloved artist and teacher.

“Everything of hers goes to the scholarship fund,” Breurs said.

READ MORE: Langley artist finds new passion late in life

Twenty-two other artists who took part in the show that ran Friday to Sunday at the school agreed to donate 25 per cent of the money they made to the Langley School District Foundation.

Last year’s event raised about $7,000.

Among the painters was Richard Brodeur from North Vancouver, who was applying finishing touches to a small canvas Sunday morning when some young fans asked for his autograph.

They knew Brodeur as the legendary NHL goalie who played for the Vancouver Canucks and acquired the nickname “King Richard” in 1982, when he backstopped the. team to its first Stanley Cup final performance.

More photos from the event are viewable online.

 

Konrad Breurs was displaying work by his wife, the Late Nancy Crawford. All proceeds went to fund an art scholarship in her name. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley single mom wins ‘Extreme Home Repair’

Just Posted

Arrest made in Langley sexual assault case

Police said it happened late Friday night

Langley Rivermen out of playoffs as Chilliwack Chiefs complete comeback with game seven win

Chiefs erased an 0-3 series deficit and moved on to round two with a 3-2 triumph Sunday night.

Snow warning issued in Lower Mainland despite approaching spring

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley could see up to 5 centimetres

VIDEO: Langley single mom wins ‘Extreme Home Repair’

Aldergrove resident and son selected by Acts Of Kindness

VIDEO: Artists unite for charity at West Fine Arts show in Langley

Partial proceeds from exhibition support school district foundation

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

5 to start your day

Yet another snowfall warning, another shooting in Chilliwack, a fancy cat show, and more

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Girl comes up with Croc-solid plan to ask longtime friend to event

Support for climate change action could wane if no help for coal workers: report

There are 16 coal-fired generating stations left in Canada, and nine mines for the ‘thermal coal’ that feeds them

Most Read