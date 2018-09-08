VIDEO: attendance up at Langley Cruise-In

Better weather brings more to annual show-and-shine for charity

Carmen, 4 and big brother Emery, 6 watch the crowds at the Good Times Cruise-In from the vantage point of dad’s truck. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Year two of the Aldergrove version of the Good Times Cruise-In saw better weather and an improved turnout.

A preliminary estimate put the number of vehicles taking part in the annual charity show-and-shine somewhere between 900 and 1,000, up from 800 the first year in Aldergrove, when it rained almost the entire day.

Cruise-In director and past president Riccardo Sestito said there were some anxious moments the night before, when it looked like there might be another soggy Cruise-In

“The rain was coming down while we were setting up,” Sestito said.

“I kept saying to everybody that it never rains two years in a row at Cruise-In. And I’m right.”

As usual, the In-N-Out burger truck was completely sold out of tickets before noon, but the line-up for the iconic burgers lasted well into the afternoon..

“We’ve waited about two hours,” estimated Abbotsford resident Shelley Mowat, as she and daughter4 Emily, 9, neared the front of the line.

“That’s more time than it took to drive out (from Abbotsford).”

As in previous years, proceeds from burger sales will be donated to Cruise-In’s designated charities.

This year, those charities are Langley Community Support Groups Society and Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association.

The Cruise-In ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along the Fraser Highway from 264 Street to 272.

Sunday, the swap meet and car corral was set to run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3100 272 St.

Last year, the annual charitable fundraiser moved from Langley City to Aldergrove in the Township of Langley after a dispute with the City over policing costs.



Hayden Yupton, 3 and dad Justin take a break from walking the Good Times Cruise-in to have a bite. Dan Ferguson Langley Times