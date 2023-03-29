VIDEO: Bad weather couldn’t keep people away from Seedy Sunday in Langley

Fred brought his umbrella to Seedy Saturday at Derek Doubleday Arboretum on March 25. Despite the inclement weather, a record 500 turned out. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Inside the Rotary Interpretive Centre building at Derek Doubleday Arboretum, vendors were greeting a record number of people who braved bad weather to attend Seedy Saturday, March 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Organizer Amanda Smith, Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) agriculture programs coordinator, was delighted by the turnout for Seedy Saturday, March 25, at Derek Doubleday Arboretum. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A young vendor was bundled up against the weather for Seedy Saturday at Derek Doubleday Arboretum on March 25. Despite the crummy weather, an estimated 500, a record number, attended. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was a cold, wet, and generally miserable day, with wet snow falling at higher elevations and temperatures dropping to near-freezing, but the unpleasant meteorological conditions couldn’t keep a record number of people from turning out for Seedy Saturday at Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

An estimated 500 people showed up for the opportunity to congregate, swap seeds and get tips from experts, beating the previous record of 375 set in 2020, before the pandemic, when it was held at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

They came to see see the master gardeners, horticulturalists, local Langley seed growers and more, lining up in the rain at the outside vendor tents, and packing the Rotary Interpretive Centre building at the Arboretum.

A rain-soaked Amanda Smith, Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) agriculture programs coordinator, was delighted.

“The workshops were full,” Smith told the Langley Advance Times.

“It was absolutely amazing. We got the really strong gardeners.”

At the annual seed swapping event organized by LEPS and Kwantlen Polytechnic University, vendors included Locality Brewing, Corbicula Honey, the Desert Plant Society of Vancouver, MacInnes Farm and Langley-based A Pinch of Soil Farm, which was giving away free bags of manure for fertilizer, a big hit with attendees..

There were seven feed vendors, the most ever, Smith noted.

“All the guest speakers were sold out.”

Smith projected there could have been as many as 700 if the weather had been better.

She is already figuring out how to fit everyone in next year.

“I’m trying to think of creative things, like downsizing the table sizes,” Smith said.

Seedy Saturdays began more than 30 years ago at the Keremeos Grist Mill under then- head gardener Sharon Rempel, before growing in popularity to become a feature of spring and a chance to exchange seeds in communities across Canada.

