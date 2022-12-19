Jennifer, 4 got all dressed up to see Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11. Then she dropped by the Basics for Babies drop-off in the Langley Events Centre parking lot to make a donation. The Langley part of the Basics for Babies campaign raised $5,700 dollars and overflowed a cube van with supplies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Jennifer, 4 got all dressed up to see Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11. Then she dropped by the Basics for Babies drop-off in the Langley Events Centre parking lot to make a donation. The Langley part of the Basics for Babies campaign raised $5,700 dollars and overflowed a cube van with supplies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Basics for babies generates donations in Langley

By the end of the day, a van was overflowing with supplies

The back seat of Dayton Way-White’s four-door pickup truck was packed to the roof liner with baby items.

As he helped unload at the “Basic for Babies” drop-off at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) on Sunday, Dec. 11, Way-White explained that his family happened to have more than they need.

“Me and my wife just had twins,” Way-White explained.

“So we have a lot of surplus.”

Dayton Way-White dropped off some surplus baby supplies Sunday, Dec, 11 at Langley Events Centre. The Langley part of the Basics for Babies campaign raised $5,700 dollars and overflowed a cube van with supplies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Dayton Way-White dropped off some surplus baby supplies Sunday, Dec, 11 at Langley Events Centre. The Langley part of the Basics for Babies campaign raised $5,700 dollars and overflowed a cube van with supplies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There was a steady stream of vehicles to the outdoor drop-off, by the giant inflatable cow with the JRfm logo, in the LEC parking lot.

Since 1994, the country music station has collected more than $2 million and hundreds of thousands of pounds of diapers, baby food, formula, pabulum, and other items to combat a chronic shortage of baby products at Lower Mainland food banks.

Several volunteers at the event came from Envision Credit Union in Langley, with local manager Brianne Colbert saying they have been showing up for “quite a few years now” to help out, “because it’s such an amazing thing they’re doing.”

This year’s one-day event in Langley raised $5,700 dollars said Kelly Laing, JRfm promotions director — and, “we ended up with an overflowing cube van.”

READ ALSO: Basics for Babies touches down in Langley to help infants

READ ALSO: Kimz Angels doubles up on donation drives for the needy

More pictures from the day can be viewed on the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Santa Claus arrives by fire truck at Surrey’s Tong Louie YMCA Sunday
Next story
Fort Langley Polar Bear Swim returns

Just Posted

RCMP were dispatched to this Langley house after a non-emergency police call turned into a plea for help on June 13, 2020. Kia Ebrahimian has been sentenced to life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 15 years. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley man gets life, no parole before 15 years in triple homicide

Jennifer, 4 got all dressed up to see Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11. Then she dropped by the Basics for Babies drop-off in the Langley Events Centre parking lot to make a donation. The Langley part of the Basics for Babies campaign raised $5,700 dollars and overflowed a cube van with supplies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Basics for babies generates donations in Langley

Hospice Palliative Support Coordinator Angela Elemans, with the decorate Christmas tree and fireplace in the family lounge, seen during a Saturday, Dec. 17 visit to the new 15-bedroom Doug and Fran MacDonald Langley Hospice Residence. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Christmas celebrated at new Langley Hospice

A Fort Langley resident wonders why many sidewalks in front of public property re not cleared of snow and ice. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Why aren’t Fort Langley streets in front of parks and schools cleared of snow?

Pop-up banner image