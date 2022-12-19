VIDEO: Basics for babies generates donations in Langley

By the end of the day, a van was overflowing with supplies

Jennifer, 4 got all dressed up to see Santa on Sunday, Dec. 11. Then she dropped by the Basics for Babies drop-off in the Langley Events Centre parking lot to make a donation. The Langley part of the Basics for Babies campaign raised $5,700 dollars and overflowed a cube van with supplies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The back seat of Dayton Way-White’s four-door pickup truck was packed to the roof liner with baby items.

As he helped unload at the “Basic for Babies” drop-off at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) on Sunday, Dec. 11, Way-White explained that his family happened to have more than they need.

“Me and my wife just had twins,” Way-White explained.

“So we have a lot of surplus.”

Dayton Way-White dropped off some surplus baby supplies Sunday, Dec, 11 at Langley Events Centre. The Langley part of the Basics for Babies campaign raised $5,700 dollars and overflowed a cube van with supplies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There was a steady stream of vehicles to the outdoor drop-off, by the giant inflatable cow with the JRfm logo, in the LEC parking lot.

Since 1994, the country music station has collected more than $2 million and hundreds of thousands of pounds of diapers, baby food, formula, pabulum, and other items to combat a chronic shortage of baby products at Lower Mainland food banks.

Several volunteers at the event came from Envision Credit Union in Langley, with local manager Brianne Colbert saying they have been showing up for “quite a few years now” to help out, “because it’s such an amazing thing they’re doing.”

This year’s one-day event in Langley raised $5,700 dollars said Kelly Laing, JRfm promotions director — and, “we ended up with an overflowing cube van.”

