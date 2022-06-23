VIDEO: Basketball stars generate more than $4K for mental health

Top basketball players from Langley and surrounding communities took part in the annual ‘Bigger than Basketball’ mental health fundraiser at the Langley Events Centre as it resumed following a two-year shutdown due to the pandemic. (Hana Kim/Special to Langley Advance Times).

A mental health initiative launched by a star high school basketball player has raised more than $9,000 so far, with the latest donations generated from a fundraising basketball tournament at the Langley Events Centre.

“Bigger Than Basketball” was founded by basketball star Bradley Braich, an outstanding player with Abbotsford’s Yale Secondary Lions.

His impressive stats include Canadian National second team All-Star, Fraser Valley first team All-Star, Yale Secondary Invitational Most Valuable Player (MVP), Gary Taylor Classic MVP and Cougar Classic MVP.

While Braich scored many points on the court, he has revealed that he struggled with many of the pressures and expectations associated with the game and being an athlete.

“Bigger than Basketball” aims to raise funds for Canadian Mental Health Association, BC. branch with by-donation fundraising games featuring top basketball talent from local schools.

After the annual event was sidelined for two years due to the pandemic, it returned on May 5 to the Langley venue with all-star teams of top secondary-school-level players from Langley and surrounding communities taking part.

There was boys’ and a girls’ game, and a three-point competition.

It saw the biggest turnout and largest donations to date, raising $4,400 for the Canadian Mental Health Association in B.C. by the time online donations stopped being collected in mid-May.

That represented an increase from the two previous events, which raised more than $2,000 in 2018, and collected more than $3,000 in 2019.

Braich was delighted.

“Bigger Than Basketball has now raised over $9000 [since it began],” Braich told the Langley Advance Times.

“I was thrilled with the endless support the event and cause received this year,” Braich enthused.

“I was able to meet so many awesome people and I truly cherished every conversation I had. We can’t wait to see how much more the event grows [next year].”

Bradley Braich presented an award to the three-point competition champion, Lakresha Edwards, at the Langley Events Centre as the annual ‘Bigger than Basketball’ fundraiser for mental health resumed following a two-year shutdown due to the pandemic. (Hana Kim/Special to Langley Advance Times)

