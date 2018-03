Highlights from the annual show featuring the best in hunting, fishing and boating

A youngster “test drives” a mini dirtbike during the BC Sportsmen’s Show on Saturday. (Joshua Watkins/Black Press)

The annual BC Sportsmen’s Show returned to Abbotsford’s Tradex this weekend, with hundreds of exhibitors strutting their stuff for thousands of visitors.

The show featured the latest and greatest in hunting, fishing and boating, and ran from Friday to Sunday.

Video by: Joshua Watkins/Black Press