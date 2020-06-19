A brother and sister, both weighing nine pounds, were brought into the Critter Care Wildlife Society rehabilitation centre recently. (Critter Care photo)

VIDEO: Bear cub brother and sister boost Langley wildlife centre population

The rehabilitation centre has taken in more than 1,100 animals so far in 2020

Brother and sister bear cubs are being raised at Langley’s Critter Care wildlife sanctuary after their mother was found dead.

The Conservation Officer service brought the nine-pound cubs to the South Langley rehabilitation facility.

The new additions are welcome but are adding to the stretched resources and staffing at the centre.

“Due to circumstances revolving around Covid19, we have been running low on interns and volunteers. We have been operating at full capacity with half the help, we are now feeling the strain,” the centre posted on Facebook.

As of June 17 of last year, the facility had taken in 864 animals. Compare that to the number by June 17, 2020 when the facility had cared for or was caring for 1,139.

To volunteer at the wildlife centre, go to the Critter Care website to learn about the different kinds of work that must be done.

Those interested in working around the animals would do such things as cleaning cages, laundry, food prep, washing, disposal of garbage and more. The website warns that this work is not for the faint of heart. There is limited contact with the animals and the work is dirty and smelly. People must, for instance, be able to handle dead chicks and rabbits which are fed to the carnivores.

There’s also help needed with landscaping, fundraising, maintenance and construction, marketing, education, and more.

The public can donate money or certain supplies that the animals can use, including freshly laundered towels and blankets, and cleaned plastic toys. The centre receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations.

Because of COVID-19, the facility has fewer volunteers able to help out and fewer donations to fund its work. In the past it was able to hold a two-day open house during summer to help raise money but cannot because of the pandemic.

Wildlife

