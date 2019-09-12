VIDEO: Beljam’s serves up breakfast before the bell

Waffle food truck starts Langley Meadows students day with free fruit-filled food

Free waffles had Langley Meadows Community School students rushing off to class bright and early Thursday morning.

Beljam’s Waffles food truck, with the help of a few staff members and parents, served up a warm breakfast for hungry elementary students.

Nathen and Sophena Shandler, owners and operators of Beljam’s, have been feeding Langley Meadows students for the past four years through the Breakfast Club Program.

“We do one thing – waffles,” Nathen said. “We’ll serve waffles with apple preserves, strawberries, and whip cream to about 100 to 150 kids. We always have extra ingredients left over from the year. It’s a way to clear the closet, but mainly it’s a way to do some good.”

Beljam’s food truck is a seasonal venture for the couple, available for special events only and the occasional film set catering gig.

Read More: Serving free waffle a way for Langley food truck owners to give back

Nathen said when they did operate on the streets of Vancouver a number of years back, they initially hooked up with the Breakfast Club at a Strathcona school before moving to the Fraser Valley.

The Breakfast Club of Canada is a nation-wide organization, aimed at working with schools and communities to give students access to healthy meals before class.

With the win/win opportunity of helping hungry children and closing down the food truck efficiently, it’s been a yearly tradition the couple makes sure they continue.

“Most every truck closes for the winter and so I like to put out the challenge out there to all of them to give back,” Nathen explained.

With lips covered in syrup and full bellies abundant at Langley Meadows, it was clear a successful morning wrapped up another summer season for Beljam’s Waffle truck.

Through the Breakfast Club program, students at Langley Meadows are given a nutritious meal that also gives them a space to socialize every morning.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
WATCH: Hungry herds of grazers for rent in Aldergrove

Just Posted

‘Traumatic’: Homicide team investigating scene of Langley’s first 2019 fatal shooting

Police were quick to respond to the Tuesday night incident near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

WATCH: Hungry herds of grazers for rent in Aldergrove

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

The Fraser Valley Literary Festival turns another chapter in Abbotsford this weekend

Keynote speeches from Shazia Hafiz Ramji, Billeh Michael V. Smith and Laisha Rosnau

VIDEO: Beljam’s serves up breakfast before the bell

Waffle food truck starts Langley Meadows students day with free fruit-filled food

B.C. con artist who targets seniors strikes again

This time, one potential victim wasn’t fooled by man said to have preyed upon elderly in Langley

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Power restored to 120,000 hydro customers after transmission failure in northern B.C.

Lightning suspected to be the cause, says BC Hydro

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

TOP 5: Deadliest bird-strike aviation disasters in history

737 forced to make emergency landing after hitting flock of birds in Abbotsford on Sept. 10.

Man thanks Victoria police for arresting him after drug-fuelled spree

Suspect says he was unable to access detox or social services

Elizabeth May: ‘Likely’ more Greens elected in Greater Victoria

Federal leader kicked of 43rd election in her riding of Saanich–Gulf Islands

Trudeau election plane damaged in Victoria after media bus drives under wing

Officials say Liberal leader’s scheduled flights to Kamloops and Edmonton are not affected

Most Read