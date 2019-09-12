VIDEO: Beljam’s serves up breakfast before the bell

Free waffles had Langley Meadows Community School students rushing off to class bright and early Thursday morning.

Beljam’s Waffles food truck, with the help of a few staff members and parents, served up a warm breakfast for hungry elementary students.

Nathen and Sophena Shandler, owners and operators of Beljam’s, have been feeding Langley Meadows students for the past four years through the Breakfast Club Program.

“We do one thing – waffles,” Nathen said. “We’ll serve waffles with apple preserves, strawberries, and whip cream to about 100 to 150 kids. We always have extra ingredients left over from the year. It’s a way to clear the closet, but mainly it’s a way to do some good.”

Beljam’s food truck is a seasonal venture for the couple, available for special events only and the occasional film set catering gig.

Nathen said when they did operate on the streets of Vancouver a number of years back, they initially hooked up with the Breakfast Club at a Strathcona school before moving to the Fraser Valley.

The Breakfast Club of Canada is a nation-wide organization, aimed at working with schools and communities to give students access to healthy meals before class.

With the win/win opportunity of helping hungry children and closing down the food truck efficiently, it’s been a yearly tradition the couple makes sure they continue.

“Most every truck closes for the winter and so I like to put out the challenge out there to all of them to give back,” Nathen explained.

With lips covered in syrup and full bellies abundant at Langley Meadows, it was clear a successful morning wrapped up another summer season for Beljam’s Waffle truck.

Through the Breakfast Club program, students at Langley Meadows are given a nutritious meal that also gives them a space to socialize every morning.

