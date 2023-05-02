VIDEO: ‘Best weather in 15 years’ draws big turnout for Langley Garden Club sale

Sunny, warm weather meant a good turnout for the annual plant sale by the non-profit Langley Garden Club held on Saturday, April 29, in the parking lot of Southridge Fellowship Church.( Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Two vendors showed off their wares at the annual plant sale by the non-profit Langley Garden Club held on Saturday, April 29, in the parking lot of Southridge Fellowship Church.( Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Pam Erikson, co-president of the Langley Garden Club called it the best weather in 15 years. Sunny, warm weather meant a good turnout for the annual plant sale by the non-profit group, held on Saturday, April 29, in the parking lot of Southridge Fellowship Church.( Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Some vendors came close to running out of items to sell at a well-attended annual plant sale by the non-profit Langley Garden Club held on Saturday, April 29, in the parking lot of Southridge Fellowship Church.( Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was perfect weather for a garden sale, a warm and bright Saturday, April 29, and the result was a well-attended Langley Garden Club event, held in the parking lot of Southridge Fellowship Church.

Club co-presidents Pam Erikson and Randy Jalbert were pleased.

Erikson called it “the best weather we’ve had in 15 years,” while Jalbert said some vendors reported they were close to running out of items.

That included plants being sold by the club, which Jalbert said usually has more left-overs when the sale winds down than they did this time.

“The club had 700 plants,” Jalbert estimated. “At the end we had 100 left, which was good.”

“Everybody’s tired of the winter,” Erikson commented. “We’re ready to get outside in the garden.”

Warm weather has been slow to arrive, and Erikson was advising gardeners to be patient.

“Just be patient, the warm weather is coming and everything’s going to change,” she predicted.

Attractions included a raffle, a bake sale, a flower show, plant sale, and 15 vendors with garden-related products.

Joel Lancaster and daughter Ruby, 6, came in from Pitt Meadows for the Langley Garden Club annual show and sale on Saturday, April 29, in the parking lot of Southridge Fellowship Church. ( Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Established in 1941, the non-profit Langley Garden Club’s stated goals are” to promote and encourage vegetable gardening, floral and shrubbery landscaping, decorative floral arts, and to nourish a creative congeniality among the club members and the community.”

Affiliated with the BC Council of Garden Clubs, the Langley Arts Council and the Langley Agricultural Association, the club holds regular monthly meetings from February to December, where gardening tips are available from members who are experienced gardeners, even owners of garden-related businesses.

More information can be found on the club website: www.langleygardenclub.com.

