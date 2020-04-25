VIDEO: Betty Gilbert staff rush to get toilet paper to fellow teacher in humorous video

The Aldergrove school created the video to bring smiles to students and their families on Monday

Teachers at Betty Gilbert Middle School were in a race to share toilet paper in a socially distant way to fellow teacher Harry Frank, stuck without any on the roll of a school bathroom.

It’s a humorous “TP relay” video teachers created to bring smiles to Aldergrove students and their families on Monday – as the precious white paper has been in short supply from hoarding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Can I get a little help out there?” longtime teacher Frank is heard crying out from inside the bathroom stall.

READ MORE: Aldergrove 150-car parade lifts student’s spirits during self-isolation

Vice principal Daniel Woelders is the first to take part, grabbing some toilet paper from his home, where he’s working in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Other teachers followed in suit. Some from their backyards, inside of their cars, with their pets, on top of a horse even.

Principal Jonathan Harris finally catches the toilet paper and delivers it to the teacher in need.

RELATED: Langley school district assessing how to help student’s connect to classroom, from home

BGMS TP Relay from Daniel Woelders on Vimeo.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley School District Foundation tells families to ‘lean on us’

Just Posted

Selection is in, Fraser Valley football star becomes a Steeler

Chase Claypool joins the NFL and is heading to Pittsburgh following Friday’s NFL Draft pick

‘This is our fight’: Nurses bond

Health-care workers deal with stress and anxiety, but take strength from each other, community

Langley School District Foundation tells families to ‘lean on us’

Non-profit asks for donations while it continues to help feed low income families amid COVID-19

More Langley City homeowners contact BC 1 Call before digging on property

FortisBC reminds residents to learn where utility services run on their property

#WereInThisTogether: Kind notes to seniors so appreciated

A Langley chef is thanked for showing kindness to residents of a Surrey care home

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Body of missing man found, Chilliwack RCMP confirm

David McCullum, 39, had last contacted his family on Thursday morning

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Most Read