VIDEO: Betty Gilbert staff rush to get toilet paper to fellow teacher in humorous video

The Aldergrove school created the video to bring smiles to students and their families on Monday

Teachers at Betty Gilbert Middle School were in a race to share toilet paper in a socially distant way to fellow teacher Harry Frank, stuck without any on the roll of a school bathroom.

It’s a humorous “TP relay” video teachers created to bring smiles to Aldergrove students and their families on Monday – as the precious white paper has been in short supply from hoarding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Can I get a little help out there?” longtime teacher Frank is heard crying out from inside the bathroom stall.

READ MORE: Aldergrove 150-car parade lifts student’s spirits during self-isolation

Vice principal Daniel Woelders is the first to take part, grabbing some toilet paper from his home, where he’s working in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Other teachers followed in suit. Some from their backyards, inside of their cars, with their pets, on top of a horse even.

Principal Jonathan Harris finally catches the toilet paper and delivers it to the teacher in need.

RELATED: Langley school district assessing how to help student’s connect to classroom, from home

BGMS TP Relay from Daniel Woelders on Vimeo.

Coronavirus