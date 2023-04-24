VIDEO: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley Casino Royale-themed gala beats goal

Roslyn Henderson, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley (left) and Olivia Olczak Day of Day Media Consulting Inc. presided over the Big Deal Game Show, a unique spin on the TV show Deal or No Deal, at the third fundraiser for the agency’s mentoring programs, held Saturday, April 22 at the Cascades Casino Langley Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A Casino Royale theme at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley fundraiser included some pretend games of chance Saturday, April 22 at the Cascades Casino Langley Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Karen Moraes was one of many well-dressed attendees at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley fundraiser on Saturday, April 22 at the Cascades Casino Langley Hotel and Convention Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was the third Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley fundraising gala, and the first in-person version since the pandemic postponed all but a virtual version, and it drew more than 200 to the Cascades Casino Langley Hotel and Convention Centre on Saturday night, April 22.

Casino Royale was again the theme, an opportunity for attendees to get dressed up in their finest and try their hand at various games of chance, including the Big Deal Game Show, a unique spin on the TV show Deal or No Deal.

When it was over, Roslyn Henderson, the executive director of Big Brother’s Big Sisters of Langley, estimated the event had raised $83,000, beating their target of $80,000.

“It’s more than we raised in the first year (in-person in 2019), and more than we raised with the virtual one (in 2020),” a pleased Henderson told the Langley Advance Times.

It will help approximately 450 kids who benefit from the mentorship provided by Big Brother and Sisters Langley.

Henderson took the opportunity to encourage potential Big Brothers and Sisters to get in touch.

“If you are looking for additional ways that you can support our agency, we’re always looking for volunteers who can be involved in our mentoring programs,” Henderson said.

“As well, any donations or contributions are all always greatly appreciated.”

Now in its 49th year serving the community, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Langley offers a range of mentoring programs for young people that aim to create, support, and empower life-changing relationships for children and youth facing adversity.

Those interested can get in touch online by visiting langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

More photos from the gala may be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Up next, the 35th annual Golf for Kids Sake Charity Tournament at Newlands Golf & Country Club, where golfers enjoy a day on the greens in support Big Brothers and Sisters of Langley, planned for August.

