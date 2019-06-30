VIDEO: Biggest Stay Gold Custom Car Show yet filled the playing fields at H.D. Stafford school in Langley

Attendance was up, which will mean more funds for mental health

A young visitor to the Stay Gold Custom Car Show admired the underside of a car with a radical lift suspension. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Driving a classic car can be kind of challenging, Walnut Grove resident Dennis Van Den Berg explained.

His 1976 AMX Hornet X was drawing appreciative looks at the third annual Stay Gold Custom Car Show held on Sunday, June 23, at H.D. Stafford school.

There were more than 170 cars on display at the event, up from 110 the previous year.

Van Den Berg obtained his Hornet in a “straight-across” swap for his Harley Davidson after knee and back problems forced him to give up motorcycling, Van Den Berg told a visitor.

He noted the “X” in the car name is to signify it comes with extras, such a heated rear window.

But what those extras didn’t include was power steering or power brakes.

“The first time I drove it, it scared me,” the Walnut Grove resident related, smiling.

Not that the lack of modern tech keeps him from driving it, though he generally limits his trips to short excursions to keep the mileage from creeping up.

While it appears to be in pristine condition and has at least one first-place car show award to its credit, his Hornet has about 30,000 original miles on it, which Van Den Berg believes is more than a show car should have.

Year three was the biggest Stay Gold Custom Car show yet.

The first show, a hastily-organized affair held in a downpour, saw about 80 cars registered and attracted a few hundred spectators.

Still, it raised close to $11,000 for mental health.

Paul Frost and Monty McCallum came up with the idea in honour of a friend they lost, Ken Laviolette.

Watching Lavoilette’s struggle to get counselling, and seeing the financial barriers he faced, inspiredFrost and McCallum to raise money to help people in need to get some help.

Gale Frost, one of the organizers, explained the money raised will go to the Langley Community Services Society, which provides counselling and education, as well as a wide variety of programs in the areas of family counselling, family services, settlement and integration and substance abuse services to nearly 2,000 individuals, couples, and families every year.

“What we’re doing is trying to fill the gaps for people who have no money for mental health professionals, or they have no extended medical,” Frost told The Langley Advance Times.

“We’ve helped about 30 people in the last two years.”

While a dollar amount wasn’t immediately available for year three, Frost said receipts appeared to be up by 20 per cent from last year.

And though this year’s event drew a lot more cars, they aren’t close overflowing the spacious sports grounds at H.D. Stafford, Frost said.

“Not at all. It’s a large field.”

More photos can be viewed online.

Walnut Grove resident Dennis Van Den Berg brought his 1976 AMX Hornet X to the Stay Gold Custom Car Show. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times