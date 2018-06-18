VIDEO: Bike Jam fun returns to Aldergrove

Free family event attracts record crowd of participants

Perfect sunny weather for Aldergrove’s annual Bike Jam brought out the kids on mountain bikes, BMXs and scooters for free fun to Aldergrove Bike Park on Saturday, June 16.

The “Havoc” scooter team provided demonstrations of derring-do and youths of all age groups competed in the various events in the park.

The event is the brainchild of Heath MacKenzie of Aldergrove’s Cranky’s Bike Shop, who has the backing of the Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association, Aldergrove Business Association, Langley Township and many other organizations and businesses in the community.

From noon to 3 p.m. there was plenty of free food and drink to keep the energy levels high among the participants, who ranged from toddlers to parents and grandparents. There were also lucky winners of draws for a BMX bike and a Havoc scooter, as well as the many prizes for competitors that afternoon.

 

