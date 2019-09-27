VIDEO: Breaking bread helps break the ice at Langley community dinner

Ranj Singh performed at On the Table, a community dinner held Sept. 26 in Murrayville. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The goal was to get local residents talking about food security at a gathering Thursday evening but not until after dinner.

On the Table Langley was one of several community dinners funded through the Vancouver Foundation with the participation of Fraser Health.

Alison Smith, agricultural co-ordinator with the Langley Environmental Partners Society, and Stacey Wakelin, who has overseen community dinners in the past, jointly organized the event.

[Story continues below video]

The event was timed for autumn “when the harvest is high,” and was deliberately planned as a dinner, not a sit-down lecture or workshop, Smith explained.

“It’s much more welcoming,” she said about the dinner format. “I think it does break down a few barriers, if you’re talking about food security, if you’re talking about it while you’re having a meal.”

The event attracted a broad mix of residents and the meal was held at the United Churches of Langley (Murrayville). While the meal was free, there was a cost. Those attending where expected to take part in the discussions.

Smith explained that food security is an important issue in Langley even though it may not be highly visible.

“This is the land of plenty,” Smith said. “We always see full grocery stores but what we don’t see is a lot of people who can’t afford those prices.”

As well there is the issue of food waste that could be repurposed to help feed people or if unfit for human consumption, diverted from the landfill.

On the Table was a community dinner held Thursday evening in Murrayville. The event included discussions on food security. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Riley Lins, two-and-a-half years old, enjoyed making crafts at the community dinner he attended with his family on Sept. 26. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)