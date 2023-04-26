VIDEO: British car enthusiasts hold 19th annual Fort Langley get-together

More than 40 British-made cars were on view at historic Fort Langley Community Hall on Glover Road on Sunday, April 23, for the 19th annual St. George’s Day car show held by the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) There was a brief rainfall Sunday, April 23, at the start of the 19th annual St. George’s Day car show held by the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club president Linda Spouler estimated more than 40 British-made attended Fort Langley Community Hall on Glover Road on Sunday, April 23, for the 19th annual St. George’s Day car show. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) More than 40 British-made cars were on view at historic Fort Langley Community Hall on Glover Road on Sunday, April 23, for the 19th annual St. George’s Day car show held by the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) More than 40 British-made cars occupied the front and side lawns of the historic Fort Langley Community Hall on Glover Road on Sunday, April 23, for the 19th annual St. George’s Day car show held by the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

More than 40 British-made cars, and one Volkswagen Beetle, occupied the front and side lawns of the historic Fort Langley Community Hall on Glover Road on Sunday, April 23, for the 19th annual St. George’s Day car show held by the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club.

LAMB president Linda Spouler explained the VW was covered by the “mostly” part of the car club’s name.

Spouler and her husband Harry, who live in Ladner, brought their beautifully restored 1950 Triumph Mayflower, rescued from a shop where it was being used for paint and bodywork practice.

Sometimes referred to as the “baby Bentley” for its resemblance to the legendary car brand, the Mayflower was far slower.

“It was made for three years, until they discovered that it was so slow, it couldn’t keep up with driving,” Spouler said.

“It was only for English country roads.”

This particular Mayflower has been modified with an engine from a Triumph sports car, “so that it can at least go to 60 miles an hour now.”

It was a range of new and old at the show, with classic sports cars sharing space with sleek modern rides.

Aldergrove’s Ian and Doreen Davidson-Newby brought their classic double-decker 1951 Leyland RTL bus, a perennial favourite at the event.

Doreen, in a period-accurate uniform with a “conductoress” badge, was greeting visitors.

Aldergrove resident Doreen Davidson-Newby showed up with her double-decker bus in a period-accurate ‘conductoress’ uniform for the 19th annual St. George’s Day car show Fort Langley Community Hall on Glover Road on Sunday, April 23. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Ian explained the bus was used in the film “To Sir, With Love,” then converted to a fully self-contained tourist office on wheels and shipped to Canada, where it was driven from coast to coast, before eventually ending up south of the border.

“It was sitting covered with moss in a yard in Edmonds, Washington,” Ian recalled.

“And the lady that owned it had, fortunately, run out of money before she had a chance to take the top deck [off], gut it and turn it into a boutique. Luckily, she never been able to get it running. We were, and we drove it home, and it’s been at every Saint George’s day in Langley for about the last 15 years as a British icon.”

St. George is the patron saint of England and LAMB tries to hold its annual car show as close as possible to April 23, the day that pays tribute to him.

Anyone interested in finding out more about LAMB can visit their website at https://lambcarclub.org.

