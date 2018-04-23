Record crowds and registrants attended Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) Motoring Club’s car show in Fort Langley Sunday. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

VIDEO: British invasion draws record crowd to Fort Langley

British car owners and enthusiasts alike turned out in droves for the 13th annual St. George’s show.

Much sought-after sunshine this weekend brought out record crowds to the 13th annual St. George’s British Motoring Show at the Fort Langley Community Hall on Sunday.

Attendance was about double last year’s, with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people strolling through the streets of the village as well as the hall’s front courtyard and back parking lot, said participant and show promoter Martin Ross.

Ross has taken part in the past 11 of the show’s 13 years, and he can’t remember a larger number of cars registered or spectators visiting the show hosted by the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) Motoring Club.

Last year, due in part to inclement weather in the afternoon, the show had only 55 cars registered.

But this year, he estimates that number doubled. There were a record 93 pre-registered for the show. Looking over the site early Sunday afternoon, Martin estimated there were even more. He guesstimated there were in excess of 100 cars and other motorized vehicles – including a double-decker bus – on display.

“A lot of people were amazed at the variety of cars,” packed in on the front lawn of the historic community hall, everything from sports cars to Bentleys and Rolls Royces, Ross said.

The car owner who travelled the farthest to be part of the show came from Seattle, Wash. Ross said it’s the first time they’ve had a participant from south of the 49th Parallel, and he came up with a 1967 Morris Minor 1000.

Ross was intending to bring his own 1961 Morris Minor police cruiser to the show Sunday, but said clutch problems that morning prohibited it. He’s brought it to the last two St. George’s shows, and is a regular participant in local parades.

• Click here to see more photos

.

RELATED: Langley tinkerer’s touch brought to British car show

Previous story
Langley schools helping schools

Just Posted

VIDEO: British invasion draws record crowd to Fort Langley

British car owners and enthusiasts alike turned out in droves for the 13th annual St. George’s show.

VIDEO: Fight in Poland helps solidify Langley boxer’s cred

Sarah Pucek travelled halfway around the globe to do battle with the world featherweight champ.

Aldergrove celebrates Arbour Day: VIDEO

Trees were planted in memory of Langley Township’s community volunteers

Fraser Health patients to see 23% hike in knee, hip replacement surgeries

New approach will see first-available surgeon waitlists

Langley’s AOK team need help repairing homes, restoring lives

An Aldergrove family will get help retrofitting their house in May, thanks to volunteers.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Lucky Lotto winner in Aldergrove

$500,000 prize winner in Saturday’s Lotto 649 “Extra” draw

Dix says B.C. remains focused on fighting youth overdoses in wake of teen’s death

Elliot Eurchuk’s parents say he died at his Oak Bay home after taking street drugs

Langley schools helping schools

Parents’ Advisory Councils work together for the children’s benefit

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

‘When everybody leaves: Counselling key to help Humboldt move on after bus crash

Dealing with life after a tragedy can be the worst part following a loss

One person arrested after man killed in Vancouver

Police say this is Vancouver’s seventh murder of 2018

Half-naked shooter guns down four, runs away in Nashville Waffle House shooting

Nashville police say they are looking for Travis Reinking in connection with the shooting

Downtown roads closed for Vancouver Sun Run

Thousands of runners participate in the annual event

Most Read