VIDEO: Brookswood lights up the night sky in Langley with family festivities

Gresa Ferizi, one, was excited to meet Santa Paws at Pet Fude. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Santa Claus and Santa Paws were among the highlights of the Brookswood Night of Lights Friday evening.

The free annual event organized by the Brookswood Village Merchants’ Association attracted big crowds despite drizzle.

Portable heaters helped ward off the cold evening weather as people met Santa, high-fived Rudolph who wandered through the crowd, had kid and pet photos taken with Santa Paws, enjoyed crafts, pizza and hot drinks, and awaited the 7 p.m. tree lighting. In the background, live entertainment helped make the season bright.

Lots of people turned out to Brookswood Night of Lights to enjoy visits with Santa, live entertainment, treats, crafts, raffles and more. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Sarina Rodrigez, four, mailed her letter to Santa at Brookswood Night of Lights. Helping at the booth was special elf Zoey. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Amelia and Zoey were Santa’s special helpers at the Brookswood Night of Lights. They helped kids write letters to Santa. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The Peace Arch Chorus performed during Brookswood Night of Lights. Members Fern Dunlop and Mary Wulfhurst helped make the evening merry. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Nyah Hays, four and a half, checked out the Coast Capital photo booth which had holiday themed props. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Chelsea Wright and 10-month-old Harrison warmed up by the portable heaters at Brookswood Night of Lights. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Bryce Choquer, of Choquer Creative, was at Brookswood Night of Lights and handed out glow necklaces to kids of all ages. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

New this year was a raffle. Winners picked certificates off the massive evergreen tree in the Brookswood Plaza Mall for prizes such as grocery gift cards, sports tickets, and more. Funds from the raffle help with costs of the free family event. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

One of the highlights for many of the kids on Friday evening was one-on-one time with Santa Claus. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Santa Paws had photos taken with kids and pets during Brookswood Night of Lights on Dec. 6. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)