VIDEO: Brookswood Secondary will hold its annual car show on May 29

After two years ‘out of commission’ organizer is hoping for a good turnout

Brookswood Secondary School at 20902 37a Ave. is preparing to hold its first post-COVID car show fundraiser on Sunday, May 29. (Langley Advance Times file)

Based on the turnout for other car shows in the community, Scott Strudwick is hoping for good attendance at the revived Brookswood Car Show at the end of the month.

Strudwick, whose Strudwick Real Estate Team is helping to organize the Brookswood event – and created the brookswoodcarshow.ca website – was encouraged by the record numbers recorded by other recent car shows in Langley.

After two years “out of commission” due to pandemic restrictions that prevented Brookswood from hosting an in-person car show, there appears to be a lot of pent-up demand, Strudwick told the Langley Advance Times.

“I grew up in Brookswood, and my dad and I are big hotrod fans, so we saw this as a great opportunity to bring the community together and support Brookswood Secondary School,” Strudwick said.

Brookswood Secondary began holding car shows to raise funds for school programs in 2017.

Vice principal Logan Kitteringham said Brookswood Secondary was “ecstatic to be rebooting the Brookswood Community Car Show alongside Scott Strudwick and his team.”

“We welcome the additional resources, and we love that Scott has personal connections to the school, being a Brookswood alumni and now coming back to us as a community leader,” Kitteringham added.

“This car show offers up a relatively unique opportunity to rally and engage our staff and students in a common cause which is to put on an extravaganza that ultimately benefits the school and its programs.”

On Sunday, May 29, cars will begin arriving at 20902 37A Ave. 8 a.m. The event will open to the public at 9:30 a.m. and run till 2 p.m. Admission is by donation.

There will be live entertainment, as well as two bouncy castles, balloon animals and and souvenir hats and t shirts will be on sale, and a food truck will be on-site.

Funds raised will be used to support the school’s breakfast program, as well as the music and applied skills programs, specifically automotive and trades.

Early registration for cars is $15, $20 on the day.