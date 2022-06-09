VIDEO: Brookswood Summerfest returns with ‘biggest turnout’ yet

When the Brookswood Village Merchants Association announced the return of the 21st annual Summerfest event for Saturday, June 4, they said it would go ahead at Brookswood Park and area businesses, rain or shine.
On the day, the weather was good, noted a pleased Emma Stewart, one of the directors of the association.
“It’s one of our biggest turnouts,” Stewart commented.
There was a market in the park; inflatable bouncy castles; facepainters; balloon animals; game booths with prize wheels; a chance for kids to meet cartoon heroes Chase and Skye from Paw Patrol, as well as doughnuts and other treats, free chair massages, live music, and much more.
“We have a huge amount of things going on,” Stewart observed.
It represented a return to normal, after Summerfest (like so many other events) had to be cancelled during the pandemic.
“It’s our first year bringing it back since COVID started,” Stewart noted.
More pictures from the day can be viewed at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Thousands attend Brookswood Secondary car show
READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Brookswood smart house part of Hometown Heroes Lottery
Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.