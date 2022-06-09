VIDEO: Brookswood Summerfest returns with ‘biggest turnout’ yet

Blake, 3, shows off a balloon crown and face paint at the 21st Brookswood Summerfest, which returned on Saturday, June 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

When the Brookswood Village Merchants Association announced the return of the 21st annual Summerfest event for Saturday, June 4, they said it would go ahead at Brookswood Park and area businesses, rain or shine.

On the day, the weather was good, noted a pleased Emma Stewart, one of the directors of the association.

“It’s one of our biggest turnouts,” Stewart commented.

There was a market in the park; inflatable bouncy castles; facepainters; balloon animals; game booths with prize wheels; a chance for kids to meet cartoon heroes Chase and Skye from Paw Patrol, as well as doughnuts and other treats, free chair massages, live music, and much more.

On Saturday, June 4, Brookswood Summerfest made a return after a COVID-enforced layoff. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“We have a huge amount of things going on,” Stewart observed.

It represented a return to normal, after Summerfest (like so many other events) had to be cancelled during the pandemic.

“It’s our first year bringing it back since COVID started,” Stewart noted.

One-year-old twins Brielle and Alexa enjoyed some treats during a visit to the 21st Brookswood Summerfest, which made its return on Saturday, June 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

