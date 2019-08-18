VIDEO: Bubblemania in the burbs

Doggies frolic about when a bubblemaking machine is set to create fun in their Langley City yard

Kid’s really aren’t the only ones who like to play with bubbles in the summer.

A pair of Langley City dogs frolicked about in their front yard recently, chasing bubbles.

The three-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Wishes, was much more enthralled and excited by the disappearing spheres than her older brother, three-year-old yellow lab, Mars.

Does it bring back memories for you of playing with bubbles?

Do you have video of someone in your life making or chasing around after bubbles? If so, share with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Included the subjects first and last name, as well as when and where it was shot.

Enjoy your summer.