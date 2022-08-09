VIDEO: Butterfly release returns to Langley’s Krause Berry Farms

Rowan Hawthorne, 5, released a butterfly at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, Aug. 6, the first butterfly release fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)Rowan Hawthorne, 5, released a butterfly at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, Aug. 6, the first butterfly release fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
One of 400 butterflies took flight at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, Aug. 6, the first butterfly release fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)One of 400 butterflies took flight at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, Aug. 6, the first butterfly release fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A family released butterflies together at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, Aug. 6, the first butterfly release fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)A family released butterflies together at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, Aug. 6, the first butterfly release fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Ryann Ward smiled when she remembered her late “papa,” her grandfather on her father’s side, and her departed grandmother on her mother’s side, whom she called “mormor,” Danish for grandmother.

On Saturday, August 6, the nine-year-old from Murrayville joined hundreds of other people who released butterflies to honour the memories of loved ones at Krause Berry Farms.

When Ryann Ward thought about her late grandparents, the memory made her smile. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the nine-year-old took part in the first butterfly release fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge at Krause Berry Farms since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

After a two-year shutdown due to the pandemic, the event marked the return of the annual fundraiser for the Langley Lodge seniors home and Langley Hospice Society, with 400 butterflies taking to the air.

An estimated $10,000 was raised.

Former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender, his wife Charlene, and cousin Anita Hellerich, were among the participants.

“In memory of my parents, Charlene’s parents and my cousin Peter (Anita’s husband),” Fassbender explained.

“It’s a very special event,” Fassbender added. “They’re raising funds for two great causes.”

Charlene Fassbender told the Langley Advance Times she planned to say a “little prayer for them, for my mom and dad.”

One of the butterflies touched down briefly after taking flight at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, Aug. 6. It was the first butterfly release fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge since the pandemic. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

After helping to distribute the boxed-up butterflies, first-time volunteer Wendy Taylor was moved by the emotion she witnessed.

“It’s magical,” Taylor commented.

Hospice Society executive Director Shannon Todd Booth said while the event is always a sellout, “we had more pre-sales this year” from people determined to be a part of it.

More photos from the day can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

