VIDEO: Butterfly release returns to Langley’s Krause Berry Farms

Ryann Ward smiled when she remembered her late “papa,” her grandfather on her father’s side, and her departed grandmother on her mother’s side, whom she called “mormor,” Danish for grandmother.
On Saturday, August 6, the nine-year-old from Murrayville joined hundreds of other people who released butterflies to honour the memories of loved ones at Krause Berry Farms.
After a two-year shutdown due to the pandemic, the event marked the return of the annual fundraiser for the Langley Lodge seniors home and Langley Hospice Society, with 400 butterflies taking to the air.
An estimated $10,000 was raised.
Former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender, his wife Charlene, and cousin Anita Hellerich, were among the participants.
“In memory of my parents, Charlene’s parents and my cousin Peter (Anita’s husband),” Fassbender explained.
“It’s a very special event,” Fassbender added. “They’re raising funds for two great causes.”
Charlene Fassbender told the Langley Advance Times she planned to say a “little prayer for them, for my mom and dad.”
After helping to distribute the boxed-up butterflies, first-time volunteer Wendy Taylor was moved by the emotion she witnessed.
“It’s magical,” Taylor commented.
Hospice Society executive Director Shannon Todd Booth said while the event is always a sellout, “we had more pre-sales this year” from people determined to be a part of it.
