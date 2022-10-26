Abbotsford resident Cam Massey was checking his overnight video surveillance footage on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he came across a clip of a bear making off with a pumpkin in the townhouse complex where he lives. (Screenshot from video)

VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Thief rolls its find through townhouse complex and then abandons it

A four-legged pumpkin thief struck an Abbotsford townhouse complex early Wednesday morning (Oct. 26).

Cam Massey lives in the complex in the area of George Ferguson Way and Nelson Place. He was checking his overnight video surveillance footage after waking up and discovered that an intruder had paid a visit at about 1:20 a.m.

The footage shows a small bear rolling a pumpkin along the road of the complex as if it’s a brand-new toy.

ALSO SEE: Momma bear and cubs caught rummaging for food in Abbotsford driveway

Massey said someone in the complex had put out some uncarved pumpkins and the bear helped itself, guiding its new plaything into the cul de sac, where it abandoned it.

Massey said there have been bear warnings in recent days posted in the cul de sac at the entrance to the nearby trails.

VIDEO FOOTAGE SUBMITTED BY CAM MASSEY


