VIDEO: Campaign launched to support 2-year-old Langley boy with liver cancer

Daxton, two, is in hospital after being diagnosed with liver cancer. His mom, Melanie Arsenault, has posted updates on the family’s medical crisis. (Melanie Arsenault Facebook)

A Langley toddler born weighing 580 grams is back in hospital, this time with liver cancer.

Daxton was born at 23 weeks, which is defined as a micro preemie, and has already faced various health hurdles. He is no stranger to health-care settings but this time he’s in a fight for his life.

Now his parents, Melanie Arsenault and Jared Skocylas, are with him at BC Children’s Hospital as he receives care for liver cancer. The diagnosis came Monday after several days of tests and procedures. On Tuesday, the boy who turned two in April was admitted to hospital and put under anesthesia for a biopsy, CT scan and a central line insertion.

“Daxton is the strongest little boy I know. He is our miracle baby and nothing is going to stop this little boy of ours…. he is a warrior,” Arsenault said on a Facebook update.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000 to help the family. Arsenault and Skocylas have taken off work to be with Daxton who starts chemotherapy.

According to Brandon Donnelly, who created the crowdsourcing campaign, Daxton’s tumour is too large to remove with out treatment first.

The campaign started Wednesday has raised $655 as of Thursday morning. Donnelly, who goes by @switchoffatwork on TikTok put a challenge to his followers, fellow TikTokkers, and viewers to help the family.

“This family is in dire need of some assistance,” Donnelly said.

